Zelensky calls for continued efforts to cut Russia’s revenues

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the US, on September 23 2026. Picture:

By Edith M Lederer and Jennifer Peltz

New York — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world’s leaders Wednesday to keep choking Russia’s revenues and impede its war efforts, telling the UN General Assembly that “Russia’s revenues must remain a target”.

“When someone gives Russia more money through trade, they give this war more time. And that is exactly why we insist on limiting trade with the aggressor, and why we are burning Russia’s revenues ourselves,” he said in English, a language he often uses at the world body.

Russia gets its turn Saturday to address the assembly. President Vladimir Putin has not travelled to the gathering in years, sending foreign minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to negotiate towards a lasting peace but will not just “pause” the war. He argued that such a pause would just buy Ukraine and its backers time to line up more weapons.

Lavrov also held talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday. Both sides voiced an interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy-related targets.

Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s interest in ending the fighting.

“Something always seems to stop Putin from saying, ‘That’s it. Enough. Peace,’” he said. “Can you even imagine him without war? He is ‘Patient Zero’, the one from whom war keeps spreading further. ... ‘Patient Zero’ must be stopped.”

The war has reverberated across the planet

Russia invaded Ukraine more than four-and-a-half years ago and says it is out to protect its own security and the interests of Russians and Russian speakers in parts of Ukraine. Western analysts estimate that more than 500,000 Russian troops have been killed and that Ukraine has recorded more than 500,000 military casualties, including up to 140,000 deaths. Neither country discloses its own casualty totals.

The war has had global repercussions for fuel, fertiliser and grain shipments — and for geopolitics, widening divisions between Russia and the West.

With front-line positions in eastern and southern Ukraine largely unchanged since last year, Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range attacks with drones and missiles.

Russian drones pounded the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in daylight attacks on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding 23; two others were injured by a strike that started a big fire at a shopping mall in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia’s defence ministry said it struck Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities, logistics centres, and sea vessels overnight. The ministry said its air defences intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions and Crimea, as well as the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Crimea is the peninsula that Russia seized by force and illegally annexed in 2014.

Russian drone attacks on Wednesday disrupted internet services to about 100,000 households in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and its nearby region, Reuters reported.

Zelensky told the assembly that Russia has used 63,000 attack drones of different types against Ukraine so far this year alone. While celebrating that his own country “has proven that even against a much bigger enemy, you can stand and survive”, he implored world leaders to deny Putin money or foreign fighters.

“Limit his money. Limit his war,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been looking for additional resources. Zelensky noted to reporters Tuesday that his country has not yet received clear answers to its effort to acquire more US Patriot air defence systems.

Zelensky on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump on the UN sidelines.

In brief remarks to the media before the meeting, Trump reiterated that he believes “we’re going to make a deal” with Russia and Ukraine to quell the fighting. The president predicted on the 2024 campaign trail that he would swiftly broker an end to the war but has not succeeded so far. Zelensky said on Tuesday he was hopeful.

“Sometimes, it may seem that Ukraine is focused, focused, only on war because we speak about weapons, we speak about defence and sanctions against the aggressor. But Ukrainians did not choose this war,” he told the assembly on Wednesday. “We choose not to die. …. We are defending ourselves.”

With Reuters