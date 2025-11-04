Guinea’s junta leader to stand for president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supporters of Guinean leader Mamadi Doumbouya hold campaign signs at the Supreme Court in Conakry, Guinea, in this November 2025 file photo.

Conakry - Guinea’s junta leader Mamady Doumbouya put his name forward on Monday to stand in presidential elections on December 28, a move that could keep him in power for another five years.

Doumbouya had vowed not to run when he seized power in the West African country in 2021. But a new constitution pushed by the junta and approved in a referendum in September opened the door to his candidacy.

The new charter replaced arrangements agreed after the coup that had barred members of the junta from contesting elections.

It also requires presidential candidates to live in Guinea and be 40 to 80 years old.

That would bar two potentially powerful candidates ― former president Alpha Conde, 87, who lives abroad, and former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, 73, in exile over corruption allegations that he denies.

Other candidates, including former prime minister Lansana Kouyate and former foreign minister Hadja Makale Camara, have submitted their applications and would be able to stand.

Guinea is home to the world’s largest bauxite reserves and the world’s richest untapped iron ore deposit at Simandou.

Reuters