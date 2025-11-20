Nigeria shuts schools after deadly church attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An empty classroom is shown at a school in Dapchi in the northeastern Nigerian state of Yobe. File photo:

Maiduguri ― Nigerian authorities have shut schools in five districts in central Kwara state, fearing they could be targets of armed gangs after a deadly attack on a church in the state earlier in the week.

Nigeria has witnessed a spate of attacks by gunmen, including the kidnapping on Monday of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in northwestern Kebbi state, putting a spotlight on insecurity and forcing President Bola Tinubu to postpone foreign trips.

“The (Kwara state) government is determined to curtail the activities of kidnappers who may want to use schoolchildren as human shields,” Lawal Olohungbebe, the Kwara state education commissioner, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the school closures would remain in place until security agencies give clearance for normal activities to resume.

On Tuesday evening, gunmen attacked a church in Kwara state, which borders Benin in the west of Nigeria, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers.

Nigeria is under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump who in early November threatened military action over the treatment of Christians in the country.

Nigeria said claims that Christians face persecution misrepresent a complex security situation and do not take into account efforts to safeguard religious freedom.

Tinubu has dispatched a delegation led by the country’s national security adviser to meet US legislators and government officials.

Reuters