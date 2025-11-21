Africa

Armed men abduct 52 schoolchildren from Catholic school in Nigeria

On Monday another 25 schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in Kebbi state

Author Image

MacDonald Dzirutwe

Author Image

Ahmed Kingimi

A view of abandoned school bus, after gunmen attacked a government girls' boarding school in Nigeria's Kebbi State on November 17. (Africa Independent Television)

Lagos, Nigeria — Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Niger state, local TV station Arise News reported on Friday.

A statement from the Niger state government confirmed there had been a kidnapping but said the number of abducted pupils was still being checked.

“The Niger State government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St Mary’s School,” the statement said, adding that security agencies were searching for the students.

Nigeria has witnessed a spate of attacks by gunmen, including the kidnapping on Monday of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Kebbi state.

The attacks have shone a spotlight on insecurity in the West African country and forced President Bola Tinubu to postpone foreign trips.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

RÉDHA TIR: SA cannot transform the G20, but it can force clarity

2

PODCAST | Daniel Mminele on B20 energy task force mission and work

3

EDITORIAL: A successful G20 is still within reach

4

NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi’s comedic testimony reveals a hard, dark truth

5

Ramaphosa says US considering reversal of G20 summit boycott

Related Articles