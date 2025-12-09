Rwanda is violating peace deal, says DRC president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

U.S. President Donald Trump, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame hold a signed document during a signing ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

By Ange Adihe Kasongo

Kinshasha ― Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday accused Rwanda of violating its commitments to a US-brokered peace deal aimed at ending years of conflict in the country’s mineral-rich east, just days after attending a signing ceremony in Washington. Tshisekedi made the accusations in a speech to legislators. There was no immediate response from Rwanda. A US official said the Trump administration was monitoring the situation, working with both countries and expects immediate action to implement peace agreements.

Deadly clashes have marred efforts to begin implementing the terms of US and Qatar-brokered agreements brokered in recent months between the DRC, Rwanda and the rebel group M23.

Over the weekend, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced in an area close to the border with Burundi, seizing the village of Luvungi, according to two residents who spoke to Reuters and shared a video of the rebels holding a meeting there. Rwanda denies backing the rebels.

Some Congolese soldiers fled the town and clashed with Wazalendo defence forces on Sunday in the nearby town of Sange, officials said.

Sange was bombed or struck with grenades, and as many as 36 people were killed, an official and other sources said on Monday. It was not immediately clear which party to the conflict had fired or which type of weapon had caused the explosion.

A civil society source shared photos of bodies of those killed, who appeared to be civilians wearing colorful, non-military clothing, covered in blood and lying at odd angles. Two bodies were small and appeared to be young children.

The Congolese army and M23 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Rwanda and the DRC reaffirmed their commitment to a US-brokered deal signed in June and signed new agreements in Washington.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely, including areas where actions on the ground do not yet align with the commitments made,” said a senior Trump administration official.

“The president has made clear to both sides that implementation is what he will judge and as he stated he is expecting immediate results.”