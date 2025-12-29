Zimbabwe to boost power supply by 400MW with $455m Hwange plant upgrade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Chris Takudzwa Muronzi

Harare — Zimbabwe will add 400MW to its power grid, a fifth of the country’s electricity demand, under a $455mupgrade of its Hwange Thermal Power Station, according to the head of state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa).

The country has signed a 15-year concession deal with the Africa-focused unit of India’s Jindal Steel for the refurbishment of some of the thermal power plant’s ageing units.

The deal, which was approved by Zimbabwe’s cabinet on September 17, was finalised and signed in December, Zesa’s acting CEO Cletus Nyachowe said in an update seen by Reuters on Monday.

“The 15-year agreement with Jindal will lead to enhanced power generation, which will add 400MW to our output within the next 48 months,” Nyachowe said.

“Rehabilitation work is set to commence in the first quarter of 2026,” he added.

The concession will operate under a rehabilitate, operate and transfer model.

Zimbabwe meets only half of its 2,000MW electricity demand and experiences extended power cuts due to diminishing capacity at its power plants.

The 1,520MW Hwange plant, the country’s largest, was upgraded in 2023 with the commissioning of two units adding 600MW. But older units built in the 1980s are operating at a third of their capacity due to breakdowns.

The Kariba hydropower station, built in the 1960s, completed a 300MW upgrade in 2018, which boosted its capacity to 1,050MW. But its generation capacity has also dipped in recent years because of droughts.