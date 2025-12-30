Ivory Coasts’s ruling party strengthens grip with 197 seats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ange Aboa

Abidjan — Ivory ‍Coast’s ruling party increased its majority in parliament in elections held at the weekend, while the main ​opposition party, led by former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, lost half of its seats, provisional results show.

The strong showing for the Rally of Houphouëtists ‍for Democracy and Peace, or ​RHDP, should make it easier for President Alassane Ouattara to implement his agenda that includes luring private investment to French-speaking West Africa’s largest economy and the ​world’s biggest cocoa grower.

Ouattara, an 83-year-old former deputy MD of the IMF who secured a fourth term in October, has also said he would ⁠use his mandate to prepare the way for a new generation of political leaders.

The RHDP took 197 of 255 seats in the National ‌Assembly in Saturday’s elections, according ‌to provisional results announced on ⁠Monday by the electoral commission, up from 163 in the previous election.

Thiam’s Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, or PDCI, won 32 seats, down from 65, while independent candidates won 23 seats.

Voter turnout was 35.04%, down from 37.88% during the last legislative elections in 2021.

Ouattara first came to power in ​2011 after a four-month war. He was ⁠re-elected with more than 89% of the vote in the presidential contest on October 25 in which Thiam and former President Laurent Gbagbo were barred from ‍running. Gbagbo’s party boycotted this year’s ‍legislative elections, saying they would not be ‍credible.