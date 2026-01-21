European telcos to get radio spectrum for unlimited time under draft law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Foo Yun Chee

Brussels — Europe’s telecoms operators will get a big boost under a European Commission proposal announced on Wednesday, allowing them to use radio spectrum for an unlimited duration.

However, their demand that Big Tech be required to help fund the cost of rolling out broadband went unheeded.

The commission’s proposal, known as the Digital Networks Act, is part of a revamp of telecom rules, which will need to be agreed to by EU countries and the European parliament in the coming months before it can be implemented.

Giving operators longer spectrum licences and making licences renewable by default will increase predictability and consistency across the bloc, the EU executive said. Presently, radio spectrum licensing is granted for a minimum of 20 years.

The goal is to create full fibre coverage between 2030 and 2035 across the 27-country EU. A senior commission official said unlimited licensing of spectrum is a clear signal that the telecoms sector is worth investing in.

“High-performance, resilient digital infrastructure is essential in strengthening Europe’s leadership in innovation, competitiveness and digital sovereignty,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our goal is a digital environment where new technologies are readily available, affordable, and grounded in fair, trustworthy rules that benefit people,” she said.

Advanced and accessible connectivity across Europe will make the EU better connected and more competitive.



Accelerating our digital transformation.



Learn more: https://t.co/wkigXsetLW — Henna Virkkunen (@HennaVirkkunen) January 21, 2026

The commission will set out the duration of spectrum licensing, the conditions for the sale of the frequencies and a pricing methodology to guide national regulators during spectrum auctions.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Italia have long argued that Big Tech should pay a network fee because they comprise a huge part of internet traffic and lobbied the commission to issue an order.

However, the Digital Networks Act, instead of a fee requirement, proposed a voluntary co-operation mechanism between telecoms providers and tech giants such as Google, Netflix and Meta Platforms regarding the cost of rolling out digital infrastructure.

The Digital Networks Act allows governments to extend the 2030 deadline for replacing copper networks with fibre infrastructure if governments need more time for the transition.