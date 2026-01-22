Mali’s president strengthens influence over key mining sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mali’s military leader has created a new ministerial-level role to oversee the mining sector, strengthening the presidency’s direct oversight of the critical gold industry, and appointed a former Barrick Mining executive to fill it.

Legal documents governing the role show the minister will have powers to supervise mining policy implementation, monitor compliance with the mining code and review reports submitted by title holders — responsibilities previously handled by the mining ministry.

According to a January 19 presidential decree, Hilaire Bebian Diarra, an earth-science specialist who switched from Barrick to the government last year while leading negotiations for the company over control of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, has been appointed to the role.

The Malian national was named special adviser to the presidency during the bitter dispute over Mali’s top industrial gold mine, as Assimi Goita’s government pushed for higher taxes and greater state participation in mining projects.

The move was widely seen as a strategic blow to the Canadian miner.

Diarra was not immediately available for comment.

Stronger structures to oversee mining

Mali is one of Africa’s biggest gold producers, and several national mining forums in recent years have urged the creation of stronger structures to oversee security, compliance and community effects in its mining industry.

A senior government official said the presidency had assumed the lead on mining oversight, with key exploitation permits decided by the presidency and contract talks — including the Barrick dispute — also run from the presidential palace.

The finance ministry, meanwhile, now fronts fiscal matters, and the mining ministry focuses on regulation.

Diarra’s elevation comes as Mali tightens its grip on the mining sector, its biggest revenue generator, under a 2023 mining code that helped recover 761-billion CFA francs ($1.2bn) in arrears, the government said in December.

The tougher code rattled miners and triggered a two-year standoff with Barrick, pushing industrial gold output down 23% in 2025, provisional mining ministry data showed.

Reuters