Nigeria opens probe into Temu over suspected data protection breaches

Nigeria’s data watchdog has opened a probe into Chinese-owned e-commerce giant Temu for suspected data-law violations, the regulator said on Tuesday, a move that could usher in legal penalties in one of Africa’s biggest markets.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) said concerns about Temu’s data-processing practices — including online surveillance, opaque handling, cross-border transfers and possible breaches of data-minimisation rules — triggered the investigation.

The move comes amid rising global scrutiny of Temu’s rapid expansion.

NDPC chief Vincent Olatunji ordered the probe and warned that processors could be held liable for any non-compliance.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, the agency fined MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, 766 million naira (about R9,023,557) for breaching data-protection rules.

Temu handles the personal data of about 12.7-million Nigerians and around 70-million daily users globally, the NDPC said in a statement.

Temu, owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, has expanded rapidly in Nigeria with an app-driven marketplace offering steep discounts on fashion, electronics and household goods.

