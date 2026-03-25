Kenya finalises talks for a trade deal with China

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Kenyan President William Ruto, right, attends a welcoming ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 24 2025. Picture:

By Duncan Miriri

Nairobi — Kenya has finalised negotiations for a trade deal with China, two months after announcing a preliminary agreement that would grant the East African country duty-free access to the world’s second-biggest market, President William Ruto said on Wednesday.

In January Kenya said the preliminary deal would give 98% of its exports duty-free access to China.

East Africa’s biggest economy has been forging closer ties with China. Ruto undertook a state visit to Beijing last year during which a number of financing and co-operation agreements were signed. The two countries’ bilateral trade is currently heavily tilted in favour of China.

President of Angola João Lourenço speaks next to US President Donald Trump and Kenya President William Ruto in Washington, DC, the US, on December 4 2025. Picture: (Kevin Lamarque)

“We have this week finalised negotiations with the government of the People’s Republic of China on a bilateral trade agreement,” Ruto said at a conference aimed at attracting international investment.

Kenya is also a close ally of Washington and is negotiating a separate bilateral trade accord with the Trump administration.

Ruto has defended his administration’s courting of China against criticism from some US officials, saying Kenya has to export more goods to the huge Asian economy to close the trade gap.

Ruto said on Wednesday that the Kenyan economy had been resilient in the past year, with inflation and the shilling currency stable.

Foreign direct investment exceeded $2bn for the first time in 2025, up more than 15% from the previous year, he added.