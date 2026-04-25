Ghana mineworkers warn local outsourcing rule will cut wages, jobs

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The union, which represents about 14,000 workers, vowed to mount stiff resistance to the policy, including possible strikes and protests. Stock image:

Ghana’s union of mineworkers has warned it will continue to oppose a government policy that requires international companies to hire local firms as mining contractors, even though many large miners have already complied with the regulation introduced last year.

Union president Abdul Moomin Gbana told Reuters on Friday that local contractors pay lower rates to workers and offer less job security than foreign firms, and the legislation will hurt ordinary miners.

The union, which represents about 14,000 workers, vowed to mount stiff resistance to the policy, including possible strikes and protests.

Africa’s top gold producer has directed companies, including Newmont, Zijin, and AngloGold Ashanti, to fully shift mining activities — blasting, loading, hauling and dumping — to local contractors by December 2026 or face sanctions, as part of reforms to boost local participation, Reuters reported.

Rules introduced in January 2025 require surface mining to be carried out by fully Ghanaian‑owned firms, while underground mining must be handled by companies with at least 50% local ownership.

Mining executives have criticised the policy as anti‑business and unlawful, arguing it conflicts with Ghana’s mining law, which allows leaseholders to determine how mining is conducted.

Previous resistance failed

Ghana’s mineworkers in 2017 to 2018 failed to stop Gold Fields’ voluntary shift from owner mining to local contract mining, including through a court challenge, Gbana said. This opened the door for more companies.

The mineworkers’ union was not consulted on the current regulation, he said. He accused authorities of sidelining labour concerns.

“The growing reliance on contract mining is reversing hard‑won labour protections,” he said, adding that the changes would have a “huge impact on workers”.

The group has petitioned the mining regulator and the lands ministry, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

“Any attempt to proceed with this policy in its current form will be met with strong, co-ordinated and sustained resistance,” the letter said.

Wage gap fuels worker concerns

Gbana said local contractors typically pay lower wages and offer weaker job security, with some workers already raising concerns about unpaid statutory deductions such as pensions and provident funds.

Contractor workers typically earn about 50% less in basic pay than employees directly hired by mine operators, a staff member at a local contractor told Reuters.

Gbana said even if staffing levels were maintained, wages and benefits would fall, eroding gains secured over years of collective bargaining.

He added that some established local contractors, including E&P, Rabotec, BCM, Electrochem and Rocksure, had failed to meet workers’ expectations.

Rocksure is up to date with salaries and pensions paid to workers and statutory payments to the state, the company’s head of human resources, Nina Lamptey, said. She added that it pays strictly according to the terms of its contracts. E&P, Rabotec, BCM and Electrochem did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Minerals Commission said it plans to tighten oversight of contractors to prevent undercutting that drives down wages and operating standards.

CEO Isaac Tandoh said miners often slash rates to local contractors — citing cases where mining costs fell from $3 (R49.61) per tonne to below $2.50 (R41.34) — leaving workers worse off.

He said the government agency would use regulations to set clearer pricing benchmarks and support local firms through guidance and joint ventures, adding that unions were right to push for the welfare of workers.

Reuters