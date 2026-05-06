SA identifies rare strain of hantavirus which spreads among humans

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Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

A luxury cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and marooned for days off the coast of Cape Verde with close to 150 people on board was due to head to Spain, while South Africa confirmed it had identified among the victims a strain of the virus that can, in rare cases, spread among humans.

And the Swiss government said a man who returned to Switzerland after being a passenger on the MV Hondius was infected with the hantavirus and was being treated in Zurich. It said there was no danger to the broader population.

A Dutch couple and a German who had been on the ship have died, while a British national is in intensive care in South Africa. The Netherlands is preparing to evacuate three patients who are on board.

Since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has stressed that the risk to the broader public is low.

People are usually infected by hantavirus through contact with infected rodents or their urine, their droppings or their saliva. Human-to-human transmission is rare.

But a limited spread among close contacts has been observed in some previous outbreaks with the Andes strain, which has spread in South America, including Argentina, where the cruise trip started in March.

A presentation seen by Reuters said tests done by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases revealed that the Andes strain was the cause of infection in the Dutch woman who died in Johannesburg as well as in the British man who is still in hospital in the city.

“This is the only strain that is known to cause human-to-human transmission, but such transmission is very rare and, as said earlier, it only happens due to very close contact,” the presentation said.

South Africa’s health ministry said that contact tracing was under way, with 62 contacts identified, including flight crew and healthcare workers. The contacts will be monitored until an incubation period has passed and none had so far been diagnosed with the hantavirus.

Cape Verde was meant to be the ship’s final destination, but the nation off West Africa has not allowed the vessel to put passengers ashore because of the outbreak.

Late on Tuesday, the Spanish health ministry said it had been asked by the World Health Organization and the EU to take the MV Hondius and had given its agreement “in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles”.

The ship will dock at the Canary island of Tenerife, Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the country’s health ministry.

The Spanish archipelago’s leader Fernando Clavijo said he was opposed to the move and requested an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The decision ultimately belongs to the central government, which supersedes regional authorities.

Meanwhile, the Dutch foreign ministry said it was co-ordinating the evacuation of three patients, one of them with Dutch nationality, to the Netherlands, where they will be provided with care.

“All efforts are aimed at making this happen as soon as possible,” it said. “Exact details of the timing and logistics of this operation can only be shared once they are definitively established.”

Reuters