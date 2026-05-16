US monitoring Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda, providing assistance

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Africa’s top public health agency said on Friday there was a confirmed ​Ebola outbreak in the DRC’s Ituri province, with 65 deaths out of 246 suspected cases so far. Stock image

US health officials are monitoring reports of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda and providing technical assistance to their governments, the acting director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

Africa’s top public health agency said on Friday there was a confirmed ​Ebola outbreak in the DRC’s Ituri province, with 65 deaths out of 246 suspected cases so far, and Uganda’s health ministry said a DRC man had died in ​Kampala of Ebola Bundibugyo.

“The CDC has extensive experience and expertise in responding to Ebola outbreaks, and we are working closely with the DRC ministry of health through our country office to support our response efforts,” said CDC acting director Jay Bhattacharya.

The CDC also heard from the government of Uganda on Friday, confirming an Ebola outbreak there. Its country office is helping to track and respond to the outbreak there, Bhattacharya told reporters on a media call.

Asked about cuts to US foreign aid in Africa, Bhattacharya said the CDC country offices in both nations were well-staffed and equipped to help with the outbreak, and the agency will mobilise them as needed.

“It is a large outbreak, and we were just informed yesterday [Thursday] about it,” Bhattacharya said. CDC officials have been working hard to co-ordinate with the affected countries, and “we will absolutely mobilise there as needed”.

The DRC’s dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes fever, body aches, vomiting and diarrhoea and is often fatal. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of a person sickened by the virus or contaminated objects and can linger in the bodies of survivors and resurface years later.

The Africa ‌Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it was convening an urgent meeting with the DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts.

The ‌World Health ⁠Organisation said it learned of suspected cases in the latest outbreak on May 5 and dispatched a team to Ituri to help investigate, but samples collected in the field initially tested negative.

The DRC declared its first Ebola outbreak in three years early last September. By September 22, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies was warning that health facilities there were overwhelmed and supplies were running out.

Reuters