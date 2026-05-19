WHO chief concerned at speed and scale of Ebola outbreak

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A DRC health worker checks the temperature to screen a traveller at the Grande Barrier border crossing in Goma after confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain on May 18 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed deep concern on Tuesday at the speed and scale of the Ebola outbreak as the number of cases rises.

There have been at least 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths from Ebola since the new outbreak began, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Later figures put the toll at 131 fatalities associated with the outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). There have been 516 suspected cases and 33 confirmed cases in the DRC, according to a daily bulletin published by health authorities, and two confirmed cases in neighbouring Uganda.

Tedros told members of the World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva this week “numbers will change as field operations are scaling up, including strengthening surveillance, contact tracing and laboratory testing”.

“I’m deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic,” Tedros said.

A meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee is scheduled for later on Tuesday to discuss the Ebola outbreak, Tedros said.

An emergency committee is made up of international experts who provide technical advice and recommendations to the WHO chief.

There are several factors that have made the WHO concerned about the potential for further spread, such as cases in urban areas, including Kampala in Uganda, and Goma in the DRC, and the conflict-affected province of Ituri.

Cases reported among health workers also indicate healthcare-associated transmission, Tedros said.

The WHO has approved $3.9m in emergency funding to support national authorities as they respond to the outbreak.