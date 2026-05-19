WHO experts assess vaccine options for deadly DRC Ebola outbreak

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A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller amid an outbreak of Ebola, at the border crossing near in Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 18 2026. Picture:

By Jennifer Rigby

London — A panel of experts led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether there are any vaccine options to help tackle an Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The virtual meeting follows more than 130 suspected Ebola deaths and 500 cases linked to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, according to the WHO, which, along with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has declared it a public health emergency.

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has a fatality rate of up to 40%.

Animal studies

However, there is a vaccine named Ervebo, manufactured by Merck, that is used for the Ebola Zaire strain but has shown evidence of providing some protection against Bundibugyo in animal studies.

The potential for testing this and other options will be on the agenda of the meeting of the WHO technical advisory group and other scientists, the WHO said. But the final decision will lie with the governments of the DRC and neighbouring Uganda, where two confirmed cases have also been found. Potential treatments will also be discussed.

“When you have an outbreak with a strain that does not have countermeasures, we are going to advise on the best approach to take,” said Dr Mosoka Fallah, acting director of the science department at Africa CDC. “We will look at what evidence we have and make a decision.”

The vaccine group Gavi holds a stockpile of Ebola vaccines. Its CEO, Sania Nishtar, said 2,000 doses were already in the DRC if the experts decided they should be used in a trial there.

Some experts said the outbreak could still be difficult to control.

“Our concern about this outbreak is pretty high,” said Richard Hatchett, head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which funds the development of new vaccines and is looking at potential candidates.

He said a 2018-19 outbreak in the same region of the DRC, caused by Ebola Zaire, took two years to control because of the security situation there, even with a vaccine that was already approved and available for use.

“The security situation is very serious, and so testing things in clinical trials will be challenging but necessary.”