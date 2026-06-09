WHO says Ebola contact tracing in DRC improving but below target

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The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the virus was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it went undetected for weeks. Picture:

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Geneva — Efforts to trace contacts in the Democratic Republic of Congo to try to contain the country’s Ebola outbreak have improved but are below target, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

There have been 550 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 101 deaths, according to the WHO’s latest figures, as well as 94 suspected cases.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the virus was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it went undetected for weeks, complicating efforts to bring it under control.

“We have reached 62% of contacts, but our target is 90%-95%,” Dr Abdi Mahamud from the WHO said via video link from Bunia in the DRC.

“It is slow, steady progress, but we have not reached where we want to be,” he said, adding that it was important for healthcare workers to build building trust with communities to identify and refer cases and help with contact tracing.

Mistrust and resistance ‌

“With the ramp up of contact tracing and community workers, we hope to achieve that target in the coming weeks,” he added. Mistrust and resistance ‌have ⁠hampered the response, with attacks on burial teams and treatment centres reported.

The latest attack occurred on Sunday when two people were seriously injured and two vehicles damaged when a burial team was targeted at the Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia, a source familiar with the government response said.

Separately, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Tuesday that contact tracing was uneven — with 78% reached in Bunia but 0% in some health zones.