Africa

Malawi switches on first utility-scale battery system to store solar power

The country aims to make its network more resilient to climate shocks

2 min read
Reuters Agency

Reuters

People cross a flooded area in Muloza on the border with Mozambique after the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, about 100km outside Blantyre, Malawi. The country's electricity infrastructure was badly damaged by the storm. Picture: (Esa Alexander)

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By Frank Phiri

Lilongwe — Malawi has completed the installation of Southern Africa’s only utility-scale battery storage system outside South Africa and Namibia, a 20-megawatt facility designed to help stabilising power supplies in one of the world’s least electrified countries.

Officials from the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) switched on the battery at the weekend as the country seeks to make its power network more resilient to climate shocks. A strong El Nino weather pattern is bringing higher temperatures that are expected to reduce flows in the Shire River, on which Malawi relies for most of its hydropower.

Only a quarter of Malawians have access to electricity, a figure the government aims to increase to 70% by 2030. Hydropower plants that provide about two-thirds of the country’s electricity supply were severely damaged by Cyclone Freddy three years ago.

Solar provides about 100MW of Malawi’s 580MW generating capacity.

“This project is about providing the steady, high-quality power that our hospitals need to save lives. It is about what our schools need to educate our children, and our businesses need to thrive,” energy minister Jean Mathanga said on Friday at the site in the capital, Lilongwe.

Malawi plans to add three more battery storage facilities, with a combined capacity of 60MW in two other cities.

The first project was funded by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The battery system will help connect 600,000 additional households and cut blackouts from four hours to less than two hours, ESCOM chief operations officer Sinosi Maliyano said.

“I am struggling to pay for my children’s college fees because my welding business can’t sustain us due to frequent blackouts,” said Adrian Masoambeta, 43, who owns a welding shop.

“We hope they are serious with these batteries.”


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