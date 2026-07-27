Africa

Senegal’s President Faye launches new party after split from ruling coalition

Faye unveils Kiiraay party after high-profile split with Sonko

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has launched the Kiiraay party, marking a split from the ruling Pastef. File photo: (Eduardo Munoz)

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has launched a new political party, formalising his break with former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the ruling Pastef party that swept him to power in 2024.

Faye unveiled his Kiiraay — Republican Patriots party at a gathering in the capital, Dakar, on Saturday, describing it as “the majority party in this country”. Kiiraay means “shield” in the local Wolof language.

Faye and Sonko, once the twin faces of Senegal’s anti-establishment movement, have been engaged in a months-long power struggle.

Faye dismissed Sonko in May, but Sonko later became speaker of the National Assembly and remains the leader of Pastef, which retains a large majority in parliament.

Senegal is grappling with a crisis stemming from the revelation of misreported debt under the previous government.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WE’RE HIRING | News editor: Business Day

2

Where curiosity comes alive: why science centres matter

3

NEALE HILL | How the next six months will define SA’s automotive decade

4

GHALEB CACHALIA | SA students haven’t yet found their ‘unifying insult’

5

SIPHELELE MDUDU | Why it matters to investors that the beer kept flowing at World Cup

Related Articles