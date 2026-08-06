DRC intercepts boat over Ebola fears

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A volunteer uses a megaphone to make announcements while intercepting a passenger boat, after, according to officials, a passenger who had disembarked earlier died after developing symptoms consistent with Ebola, in a place given as Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on August 5 2026. Picture:

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Dakar — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) health authorities intercepted a boat carrying 200 people to Kinshasa after learning that a passenger who had earlier disembarked from the vessel had died on July 25 with symptoms consistent with Ebola, officials said on Thursday.

The vessel, travelling from the northeastern commercial hub of Kisangani, was stopped at Maluku, a river port about 65km from Kinshasa, raising concerns the outbreak could spread to the capital of more than 17-million people.

Authorities have deployed a mobile laboratory to test all passengers and crew on board, DRC health minister Samuel Roger Kamba told a news conference.

The 32-year-old man suspected to have died of Ebola had disembarked in Mongala province, about 550km downstream, before developing symptoms, Kamba said.

Read: ‘Only a matter of time’ for Ebola in SA if DRC outbreak not contained: Abdool Karim

According to a Mongala provincial health ministry report obtained by Reuters, no biological sample was collected because the health facility where he was treated lacked testing kits.

No other deaths were reported among the travellers, Kamba said.

River journeys between Kisangani, in Tshopo province, and Kinshasa can take weeks, and communications are often limited.

Tshopo is one of five provinces affected by the outbreak, with seven confirmed cases. The outbreak has so far infected 3,973 people and killed 1,801, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Reuters