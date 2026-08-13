Zambia votes in election expected to favour incumbent Hichilema

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An election official holds a ballot at a polling station during Zambia's general elections, including a presidential election, in Lusaka, Zambia, on August 13 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

By Agency Staff

Zambians voted on Thursday in a national election that will test whether President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic gains since the pandemic-era debt crisis are enough to win him a second term.

Analysts say Hichilema is favoured to win due to the advantages of incumbency and a fractured opposition, though first-time presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has drawn large crowds in some areas.

Hichilema took office in 2021 and steered Zambia through a debt restructuring and recovery after it defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.

"I'm not looking at 2026, I'm doing what Zambians want to be done, and 2026 will take care of itself."



As Zambians go to the polls today, here's what President Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) told Chatham House after Zambia's last presidential election.



Speaking at the… pic.twitter.com/XB7h8NsZcL — Chatham House (@ChathamHouse) August 13, 2026

The Southern African country is the continent’s second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo and is of strategic interest for its critical minerals, with China already a major investor in the sector and the US seeking to expand its access.

Earlier this year, negotiations over US health funding of up to $2bn stalled after Zambia said Washington wanted to tie the money to mining deals.

Cost of living test

The country of 22-million people is voting in presidential, parliamentary and local government elections simultaneously. Polls will close at 6pm, with results expected on Monday.

“I voted for HH because he cares about us,” said James Phiri, a 29-year-old student at the University of Zambia, using a common nickname for the president.

“Things are better after he reintroduced meal allowances,” said Phiri. Hichilema fulfilled a campaign promise by restoring allowances for university students which were cancelled by the previous administration.

Many Zambians say they are struggling with the cost of living, which analysts see as Hichilema’s main weakness in the poll, despite improved economic indicators.

The IMF projects Zambia’s economy as growing 4.3% this year from 3.8% last year; foreign investment has picked up, and inflation is at its lowest level in years.

Zambia’s 13 August election had been @HHichilema’s to lose. He can point to debt restructuring, restored @IMFNews ties, lower inflation, stronger reserves and renewed copper investment after inheriting a country in default. But tougher treatment of opponents and late… pic.twitter.com/WhDa7QY5qZ — The Africa Report (@TheAfricaReport) August 12, 2026

But whether those gains have reached Zambian citizens is a point of contention.

“I have just come from firing someone. We are tired of stories about economic progress,” said Samuel Chitendwe, a 47-year-old welder and father of four who said he voted for Mundubile.

Repression allegations

The lead-up to the vote has been marred by allegations of political repression, though the government denies them.

Zambia is rated “partly free” by US nonprofit group Freedom House, which says that though there are regular multiparty elections, opposition parties face “onerous legal and practical obstacles to fair competition”.

A presidential candidate must receive more than 50% of votes cast to win in the first round or face a run-off between the top two contenders.

If the presidential vote goes to a second round, the run-off must be held within 37 days of the first poll.