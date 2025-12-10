Americas

Brazil’s lower house backs bill to cut Bolsonaro’s jail term

Former president is serving 27 years in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election

Reuters

President of the Chamber of Deputies Hugo Motta listens the federal deputy Paulinho da Forca during a session at the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado (Adriano Machado)

By Maria Carolina Marcello and Fernando Cardoso

Brasilia ― Brazil’s lower house early on Wednesday approved a bill that could potentially cut former president Jair Bolsonaro’s prison term from 27 years to just more than two if the Senate also backs the measure.

Last month, Bolsonaro began serving his sentence for unsuccessfully plotting a coup against his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after losing the 2022 election.

The bill, approved in a 291-148 vote, reduces sentences for those convicted of anti-democratic acts that resulted in a January 8 2023 riot, when Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress.

It still requires Senate approval and could face challenges at the Supreme Court.

The congressman sponsoring the bill, Paulinho da Força, estimated it could cut Bolsonaro’s jail term to just more than two years.

A preliminary version of the bill put forward by opposition legislators would have pardoned those involved in “political demonstrations” from October 30 2022 onward, but Da Força ruled out granting them full amnesty.

“There is no possibility of amnesty,” the congressman said. “We spoke with all the parties, and the only viable project to pacify Brazil is the reduction of sentences.”

