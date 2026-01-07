Oil falls as Trump’s plan to take Venezuelan oil angers China

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Marianna Parraga and Ethan Wang

HOUSTON/BEIJING — Global oil prices fell on Wednesday and China denounced the US as a bully after President Donald Trump’s administration said it had persuaded Venezuela to divert supplies from Beijing and import up to $2bn worth of sanctioned crude.

The deal was in line with Trump’s stated aim of controlling the South American Opec member’s vast oil reserves after deposing its leader Nicolas Maduro whom it had long cast as a drug-trafficking dictator in league with Washington’s foes.

Maduro’s Socialist Party allies remain in power in Venezuela, where interim President Delcy Rodriguez is treading a fine line between denouncing his “kidnapping” and kick-starting co-operation with the US under explicit threats from Trump.

He said the US will refine and sell up to 50-million barrels of crude stuck in Venezuela under a US blockade as a first step in his plan to revive a sector long in decline despite sitting on the world’s largest reserves.

“This oil will be sold at its market price and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” Trump posted on Tuesday.

Sources at state oil company PDVSA said negotiations for an export deal have progressed, though Venezuela’s government made no official announcement.

Crude prices fell about 1% on world markets due to anticipated increased supplies.

The deal could initially require cargoes bound for Venezuela’s top buyer, China, to be rerouted as Caracas seeks to unload millions of barrels stranded in tankers and storage.

“The United States’s brazen use of force against Venezuela and its demand for ‘America First’ when Venezuela disposes of its own oil resources are typical acts of bullying,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.

“These actions seriously violate international law, gravely infringe upon Venezuela’s sovereignty, and severely damage the rights of the Venezuelan people.”

Beijing, which imported 389,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil in 2025, representing about 4% of its seaborne crude imports, may now turn more to Iran and Russia, traders said.

China, Russia and leftist allies of Venezuela have all denounced the US raid to capture Maduro, which was Washington’s biggest such intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama to topple Manuel Noriega.

Washington’s allies are also deeply uneasy at the extraordinary precedent of seizing a foreign head of state, with Trump making a slew of threats of more action — from Mexico to Greenland — to further US interests.

Some details are still sketchy on just how US Special Forces swooped into Caracas by helicopter under darkness on Saturday, smashing Maduro’s security cordon and seizing him at the door of a safe room, with no loss of US lives.

Venezuela has not confirmed its total losses, though the army posted a list of 23 of its dead and ally Cuba said 32 members of its military and intelligence services died.

Maduro, 63, who had ruled Venezuela since the 2013 death of his predecessor and mentor Hugo Chavez, pleaded not guilty on Monday to narcotics charges in a Manhattan court where he was shackled at the ankles and wore orange and beige prison garb.

Trump appears to be calculating that it is better for stability in Venezuela to work with Maduro’s senior allies for now. He is stressing revival of the oil sector with the help of US firms as the priority, not the freeing of political prisoners or a new vote for a democratic transition.

Venezuela’s main anti-Maduro figure, Maria Corina Machado, who left in disguise to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in October, wants to return home where she says the opposition would easily win a free vote.

But she is also taking care not to antagonise Trump, saying she would like to personally give him the Nobel prize, which he had coveted and which she dedicated to him at the time. She backs Trump’s desire to make Venezuela a major ally and the energy hub of the Americas.

Banned from running in a 2024 election, Machado’s ally Edmundo Gonzalez won overwhelmingly, according to the opposition, the US and various election observers.

While working with Rodriguez and other top Venezuelan officials, the US has warned they must co-operate or risk sharing Maduro’s fate.

Hardline interior minister Diosdado Cabello, who controls security forces accused of widespread rights abuses, is under particular scrutiny, sources said.

The US is also closely watching defence minister Vladimir Padrino, who like Cabello is under a US drug trafficking indictment and has a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head.

Rodriguez herself is under US sanctions, with her foreign financial assets identified as potential leverage, one source briefed on US administration thinking said.

The US is also pressuring Venezuela to expel official advisers from China, Russia, Cuba and Iran, the New York Times reported.

Russia has deployed a submarine and other vessels to escort an empty, ageing oil tanker trying to evade the US blockade near Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported.