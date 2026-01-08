Trump seeks $1.5-trillion military budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat as he attends the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, the US, May 24 2025.

By Costas Pitas and Andrea Shalal

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the 2027 US military budget should be $1.5-trillion, significantly higher than the $901bn approved by Congress for 2026, boosting defence stocks but sparking scepticism among budget experts.

Any such increase in the military budget would require congressional authorisation, which could pose a challenge, though Trump’s Republicans, who hold slim majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives, have shown little appetite for objecting to Trump’s spending plans.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that he made the decision on 2027 military spending “after long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries and other political representatives … especially in these very troubled and dangerous times.”

In just the past few days, US forces seized Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro from his country, toppling him from power. The White House has also said that Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the US military. Trump has deployed US troops to police a number of cities across the country.

The news followed a separate Truth Social post from Trump blasting defence companies for producing weapons too slowly. In it he pledged to block defence contractors from paying dividends or buying back shares until they accelerated production.

Trump said the extra spending will be covered by revenues generated by tariffs he has imposed on nearly every country and many industrial sectors, and the US would still be able to reduce its debt and send dividend cheques to “moderate income” Americans.

Adding to US debt

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think-tank, estimated the proposal would cost $5-trillion through 2035 while adding $5.8-trillion to the US debt with interest. It said only half the cost could be covered by tariffs in place now, noting that the Supreme Court could rule that a large set of tariffs is illegal.

A member of the US army takes part in fitness training with the US Capitol in the background, in Washington, DC, the US, June 14 2025. (Kevin Mohatt /Reuters )

The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that combined tariffs raised $288bn in 2025, well below Trump’s own estimates, which have fluctuated around $600bn in recent days.

Byron Callan, a defence analyst with Capital Alpha Partners, said Trump’s post raises questions about where the funds would be directed and whether they could even be absorbed by the defence sector. He said the last time the US defence department saw an increase higher than 50% was in 1951, during the Korean War, with even huge surges in military spending under former president Ronald Reagan in 1981 and 1982 amounting to 25% and 20%.

Shares in the biggest defence firms rose on the news as investors bet a surge in spending would bolster profits. On Thursday they rose RTX gained 4.9%, Lockheed Martin was up 7.2%, Northrop Grumman jumped 7.5% and Kratos Defense advanced 7.1%.