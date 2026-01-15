Canada’s Carney grows ties with Xi during China visit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and China's Premier Li Qiang at an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 15 2026.

By Maria Cheng

Beijing ― Prime Minister Mark Carney hailed on Thursday Canada’s improving ties with China as well as the leadership ​of President Xi Jinping, declaring that their nations were charting a new course in co-operation at a time of global division and disorder.

The four-day visit to China was the first by a Canadian prime minister since 2017, following up on Carney’s positive meeting with Xi in South Korea in October. The two are set to meet again on Friday.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with China's Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 15 2026. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters )

“We’re heartened by the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the ‍speed with which our relationship has progressed,” Carney told China’s ​top legislator, Zhao Leji, in a meeting in Beijing.

“It sets the stage for these important discussions on a wide range of issues where we can be strategic partners from energy to agriculture, to people-to-people ties, multilateralism and issues on security.”

Carney’s optimism follows months of intense re-engagement by both countries aimed at recalibrating ties that had soured under the previous prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

The efforts have also ​been fuelled by a push to diversify export markets after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada last year and suggested the longtime US ally could become ‍his country’s 51st state.

“Our teams have worked hard, addressing trade irritants and creating platforms for new opportunities,” Carney told premier Li Qiang in a separate meeting.

“I believe that together, we are bringing this relationship back toward where it should be.”

US tariffs

Periods ⁠of tension in the past decade have strained ties, most recently after Trudeau’s government imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in 2024, after similar US curbs.

Trudeau said at the time the EV tariffs were imposed because Chinese state subsidies had given manufacturers in China an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, harming the outlook for Canada’s auto industry.

Canada's agriculture minister Heath MacDonald shakes hands with China's secretary of CPC committee Sun Meijun, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 15 2026. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters )

China retaliated last March with tariffs on ‌more than $2.6bn of Canadian farm and food products, ‌such as canola oil and meal, leading to a ⁠slump of 10.4% in Chinese imports of Canadian goods in 2025, shown in customs data on Wednesday.

Canadian industry minister Melanie Joly, who was part of Carney’s delegation to China, said talks about auto tariffs were still ongoing, when asked by reporters if Canada might reduce the EV tariffs by 50%.

Negotiations will continue on Friday, Joly said, when Carney will meet with Xi.

Roadmap

Efforts to strike up new dialogue have gathered pace since Carney took the helm last year, with top officials from both sides setting up meetings and telephone calls that resulted in the leaders’ October meeting in South Korea.

In a trade and economic roadmap signed on Thursday, both committed to “maintaining open channels of communication” to resolve issues on trade in agricultural products.

In the roadmap, Ottawa welcomes ​Chinese investments in energy, agriculture and consumer products, while Beijing looks forward to Canada’s investment in ⁠services, new materials, aerospace and advanced manufacturing, among other fields.

In energy, both sides are to explore oil and gas development, as well as co-operation in natural uranium trade.

The pacts provide “an example to the world of co-operation amid a time globally of division and disorder,” Carney said in his meeting with Zhao.

Since arriving in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, Carney has met senior executives of its business groups, such as ‍EV battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and China National Petroleum Corporation.

He has also ‍met officials of smart wind turbine maker Envision Energy, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , investment firm Primavera ‍Capital Group and e-commerce titan Alibaba.

Reuters