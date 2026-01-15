US pauses immigrant visa processing for 75 countries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the community stand outside a building amid teargas used by law enforcement officials a week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US, January 14 2026.

By Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s administration is suspending processing for immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, a state department spokesperson said on Wednesday, ​as part of Washington’s intensifying immigration crackdown.

The pause, which will affect applicants from Latin American countries including Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, Balkan countries such as Bosnia and Albania, South Asian countries Pakistan and Bangladesh, and those from many nations in Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, will begin on January 21, the spokesperson said.

A state department cable outlining the move and seen by Reuters said the department was undergoing a “full review” of all policies, regulations and guidance to ensure “the highest level of screening and ‍vetting” for all US visa applicants. The cable, sent to ​US missions, said there were indications that nationals from these countries had sought public benefits in the US.

“Applicants from these countries are at a high risk for becoming a public charge and recourse to local, state and federal government resources in the US,” the cable outlining the move, which was reviewed by Reuters, said.

The move, which was first reported by Fox News, does not affect US visitor visas, which have been in the spotlight given the US is hosting the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

The decision follows a November directive to US diplomats asking them to ensure that visa applicants are financially self-sufficient and do not risk becoming ‍dependent on government subsidies during their stay in the US, according to a state department cable.

“The department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the US and exploit the generosity of the American people,” ⁠said Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson at the state department.

“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he said. The cable directed US consular officers to refuse any applicants whose visas have been “print authorised” but have not been printed, or those that have been printed but have not left the consular section.

Immigration crackdown

Trump has ‌pursued a sweeping immigration crackdown since returning to office in January. His ‌administration has aggressively prioritised immigration enforcement, sending federal agents to major US ⁠cities and sparking violent confrontations with both migrants and US citizens. While he campaigned on stopping illegal immigration into the US, his administration has also made legal immigration more difficult — for example, by imposing new and expensive fees on the applicants of H-1B visas for highly skilled workers.

“This administration has proven itself to have the most anti-legal immigration agenda in American history,” David Bier, Cato’s director of immigration studies and The Selz Foundation chair in immigration policy, said in a statement.

“This action will ban nearly half of all legal immigrants to the US, turning away about 315,000 legal immigrants over the next year alone,” Bier said.

The department has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump took office, it said on Monday. The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

Trump captured the White House saying a tougher stance on immigration was ​needed after years of high levels of illegal immigration under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden. In November, Trump vowed ⁠to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” after a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.

The list of countries that will be affected by the suspension, according to a US official, are Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory ‍Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, ‍Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the ‍Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.