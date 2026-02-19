Subprime demand drives US loan growth to new heights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Subprime combined balances surged to $276bn last year, according to TransUnion’s Credit Industry Insights Report.

By Tatiana Bautzer

New York — Robust demand from subprime customers spurred growth in US unsecured loans last year with their combined balances surging 10% to a new high of $276bn, according to TransUnion’s Credit Industry Insights Report.

About 26.4-million consumers carried those loans since end-December, up from 24.5-million a year earlier.

“As interest rates began to fall many consumers are consolidating their credit card balances into unsecured loans,” said Michele Raneri, vice-president and head of US research and consulting at TransUnion.

Lower-income consumers are also using these loans as a stopgap measure to deal with higher costs of living that have not been followed by similar raises in wages, she said.

Credit card issuers have increased lending to lower-income consumers, with total balances rising 4% last year to $1.15-trillion. But they have reduced initial credit limits to deal with the risk, the report said. Delinquency rates have been slowly rising over the past quarters.

Credit markets

TransUnion forecasts slower growth this year for the volume of new credit extended.

Raneri said the credit markets are now going back to more “normal” growth levels after strong fluctuations since the pandemic.

The credit bureau expects a 5.7% rise in new unsecured loans in 2026 as well as a 4% rise in mortgages and a 4.2% climb in home refinancings.

“People that have recent mortgages taken with higher interest rates are starting to have access to refinancing and we expect that demand to grow,” TransUnion’s vice-president said.

Auto loans are expected to shrink 1.5% this year after having risen about 5% last year with consumers accelerating purchases to avoid the effect of import tariffs.