Indigenous protesters occupy Cargill’s Santarem port terminal in Brazil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Protesters display signs as they demonstrate at the entrance of Cargill's Santarem terminal in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 20, 2026.

By Fabio Teixeira

Indigenous protesters have occupied Cargill’s Santarem river port terminal in Brazil’s Para state and “completely” interrupted operations at the site, the US grain trader said in a statement on Saturday.

The protesters forced Cargill employees to evacuate the private terminal on Friday evening, the firm said, adding it is in contact with local authorities for an eviction to be carried out “in an orderly and safe manner”.

Cargill shipped more than 5.5-million tonnes of soybeans and maize through Santarem last year, according to port sector data. The exported volume, originating mainly from Brazil’s centre west region, represented more than 70% of the total grain volume handled at Santarem.

Cargill said there is “strong evidence of vandalism and damage to assets” at the terminal.

The occupation marks an escalation between the protesters and the firm over proposed plans to dredge local rivers, like Tapajos, where grains like soy and maize are moved before reaching export markets.

Cargill has said it has no control over plans to dredge the rivers.

The protesters had been blocking trucks from accessing the terminal since January 22, with only a limited impact on Cargill’s operations, as most of the grains arrive by barge before being hauled onto ships for export.

In a letter after the occupation, the protesters demanded that Brazil’s government reconsider a decree they said would open up Amazon rivers to dredging.

“Rivers are not export channels: they are a source of life, sustenance, memory, and identity for thousands of families,” said the letter, adding that dredging would impact water quality and the fishing they rely on to survive.

Brazil’s government did not immediately reply to a request for comment. It said previously that dredging is a routine matter to ensure river traffic during low water level periods.

Reuters