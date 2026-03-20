JAMIE McGEEVER | Kevin Warsh’s first move as Fed chair could be a rate hike

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Kevin Warsh is widely expected to assume the chair of the US Federal Reserve when incumbent Jerome Powell steps down in May. Picture:

Assuming Kevin Warsh succeeds Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair by mid-May as planned, one of his first acts may be to preside over an interest rate hike, a true baptism of fire which would raise the ire of his boss, President Donald Trump.

With the Middle East conflict triggering a huge global energy shock, oil soaring above $100 a barrel, and pre-conflict US inflation figures already flashing red, it’s not an outlandish scenario. Fed officials are discussing it and financial markets are now pricing it.

The Fed left policy unchanged on Wednesday as expected, keeping the fed funds target range at 3.50%-3.75%. Officials also maintained their projections for one quarter-point rate cut this year and one next year.

However, the wind is blowing in the opposite direction, though the idea that the Fed’s next move could be a rate hike pre-dates the recent energy shock. Policymakers have been discussing it all year.

Rate hikes, anyone?

Minutes of the Fed’s January meeting show that “several participants” indicated they would back a “two-sided” description of the Fed’s future decisions, acknowledging the possibility that the next move might be to raise rates.

Powell downplayed the possibility at the time, telling reporters in his January press conference: “We don’t take things off the table, but it isn’t anybody’s base case right now — anybody’s base case — that the next move will be a rate hike.”

He was a little less forthright on Wednesday, sayng that tightening was discussed again, and adding: “The vast majority of participants don’t see that as their base case, but of course, we don’t take things off the table.”

Not only was it discussed, the revised “dot plot” summary of officials’ rate projections show that one policymaker pencilled in a rate hike for next year. If inflationary pressures persist, that official won’t be a lone voice for long.

The revised dot plot shows seven of the Fed’s 19 rate-setters expect rates to remain unchanged this year, seven envisage one quarter-point cut, and five reckon two will be needed.

Traders doubt there will be any further easing at all. Derivatives market pricing shows the probability of a rate cut this year is close to zero and, according to JPMorgan analysts, December 2026 SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) futures options imply a roughly 20% chance of a hike by year-end.

Tough decision

That would be difficult terrain for Warsh. It would be anathema to Trump, a long-standing advocate of low interest rates who has lambasted “clueless” Powell for being “too late” in cutting.

Trump even said on Monday — a day before the scheduled two-day policy meeting — that the Fed should have a “special meeting” to cut rates immediately.

Trump expects Warsh to push for lower rates. “If he came in and said ‘I wanna raise them’ ... he would not have gotten the job,” Trump told NBC last month.

Powell indicated on Wednesday that that further easing is conditional on goods and non-housing services inflation coming down, and on the one-off price hits from tariffs — and now the energy shock — fading quickly.

February’s producer price inflation released on Wednesday suggests that is wishful thinking. The annual core rate jumped to 3.9%, which Morgan Stanley economists say raises three-month annualised core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) inflation — the Fed’s preferred measure — to 4.56%. That’s more than double the Fed’s 2% target. And remember, these are pre-oil shock numbers.

Inflation has been above the Fed’s target for five years, and all the signs are it will increase in the short term. Powell is also rightly concerned that the oil shock could hamper consumer spending and create negative wealth effects, causing longer-term damage to employment and growth.

Powell has only one more scheduled policy meeting as Fed chair. He can probably afford to wait and see how these dynamics play out. Warsh won’t have that luxury.