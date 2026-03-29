Americans rally in ‘No Kings’ day protests across 3,200 events nationwide

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Demonstrators gather during a "No Kings" protest against US President Donald Trump's administration policies in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

St Paul, Minnesota/Dallas/Los Angeles/ Washington — Demonstrators decrying President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation efforts, war in Iran and other policies took to city streets across the US on Saturday in the third round of the “No Kings” rallies.

More than 3,200 events had been planned in all 50 states, after the two previous nationwide events attracted millions of participants.

Large rallies took place in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington, but two-thirds of No Kings events were happening outside major cities, a nearly 40% jump for smaller communities from the movement’s first mobilisation last June, organisers said.

In Minnesota, a flashpoint in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a massive rally was held outside the state capitol in Saint Paul. Many held aloft posters bearing photos of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, US citizens fatally shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis earlier in 2026.

People attend a protest against U.S. and Israel strikes against Iran, during a rally in Times Square, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Heather Khalifa (Heather Khalifa)

Minnesota governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2024, told the crowd that their resistance to Trump and his policies makes them “the heart and soul” of everything good about the US.

“They call us radicals,” Walz said. “You’re damn right we’ve been radicalised — radicalised by compassion, radicalised by decency, radicalised by due process, radicalised by democracy, and radicalised to do all we can to oppose authoritarianism.”

US senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Trump critic who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, also addressed the event in Minnesota. Musician Bruce Springsteen performed his song Streets of Minneapolis — a ballad criticising Trump’s immigration crackdown and lamenting the deaths of Good and Pretti.

“We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy in America,” said Sanders, an independent. “We, the people, will rule.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee criticised Democratic politicians and candidates for supporting the rallies.

“These hate-America rallies are where the far left’s most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone and House Democrats get their marching orders,” committee spokesperson Mike Marinella said in a statement.

Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag at the entrance of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, after a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Portland, Oregon, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/John Rudoff (John Rudoff)

In New York, a crowd that police estimated at tens of thousands stretched more than 10 blocks in midtown Manhattan. Actor Robert De Niro, one of the organisers, said that no president before Trump has posed “such an existential threat to our freedoms and security”.

Holly Bemiss said she and other New York rally attendees were acting in the same spirit as her ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.

“We fought against having kings and we fought for freedom,” she said. “We’re just doing it again.”

On the National Mall in Washington, the crowd chanted prodemocracy slogans and held anti-Trump signs. Outside a high-rise assisted-living centre in Chevy Chase, Maryland, a group of elderly people in wheelchairs held signs encouraging passing cars to “Resist tyranny”, “Honk if you want democracy” and “Dump Trump”.

Thousands attended a Dallas event that had clashes between No Kings demonstrators and counterprotest groups, including one led by Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right organisation the Proud Boys.

Minor scuffles erupted when counterprotesters blocked streets. Dallas police eventually made several arrests.

Trump’s policies have galvanised the opposition, Dallas protester Chris Brendel said.

“One thing I’ll give Trump credit for is mobilising the dissenters,” Brendel said. “I can’t stand by and be silent anymore simply because of my boys and their friends and the future.”

Taking a stand

In Los Angeles retired Burbank, California resident Theresa Gunnell said she took part because it’s “important for everybody to make a stand against authoritarianism, fascism, and greed”.

“All Trump is doing is making himself wealthy while taking away from regular Americans,” she said.

Multiple demonstrators were arrested for failing to disperse from an area near a federal prison, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on social media. Federal authorities had deployed tear gas canisters at a crowd after some people threw objects over a fence, police said.

Heading towards November’s midterm elections, which will determine the makeup of the US Congress, rally organisers say they have seen a surge in the number of people organising anti-Trump events and registering to participate in deeply Republican states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.

Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 36%, its lowest since his return to the White House, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Competitive suburban areas that have helped decide national elections are seeing “huge” increases in interest, said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement in 2025 and led the planning of Saturday’s events. She cited examples in Pennsylvania’s Bucks and Delaware counties, East Cobb and Forsyth in Georgia, and Scottsdale and Chandler in Arizona.

The first No Kings event, on Trump’s birthday, June 14 2025, drew an estimated 4-million to 6-million people across roughly 2,100 sites nationwide. The second mobilisation in October involved an estimated 7-million participants in more than 2,700 cities, according to a crowdsourcing analysis published by prominent data journalist G Elliott Morris.

The October event was largely fuelled by a backlash against a government shutdown, an aggressive crackdown by federal immigration authorities and the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.

Saturday’s events come amid what organisers said was a call to action against the bombardment of Iran by the US and Israel, a conflict that is now four weeks old.

Morgan Taylor, 45, attending the Washington protest with her 12-year-old son, said she was enraged by Trump’s military action in Iran, which she called a “stupid war”.

“Nobody’s attacking us,” Taylor said. “We don’t need to be there.”

• Last week, the US treasury department said US paper currency will bear Trump’s signature starting this summer, the first time a sitting president has signed American money.

The redesigned notes, planned to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, will also for the first time in 165 years drop the signature of the US treasurer, who reports to the Treasury secretary and oversees the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the US Mint and other Treasury functions.

The first $100 bills with Trump’s signature and that of US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months. The new bills may take several weeks to circulate through banks.

The Treasury is still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and former treasurer Lynn Malerba.

Malerba will be the last of an unbroken line of treasurers whose signatures have appeared on US federal currency since 1861, when the US government first issued it.