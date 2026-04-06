Nasa Artemis 2 crew near record distance on lunar flyby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Houston, Texas — The four astronauts of Nasa’s Artemis 2 mission entered the moon’s gravitational sphere of influence early on Monday morning as they cruised along a path that will soon take them over the shadowed, lunar far side to become the farthest-flying humans in history.

The Artemis 2 crew, flying in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, were due to wake up around 10.50am ET (4.50pm SAST) on Monday for their sixth flight day. By 7.05pm, they will reach the mission’s maximum distance from Earth of roughly 406,774km, 6,601.5km beyond the record held by the Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.

A view of Earth taken by an Artemis II crew member through the window of the Orion spacecraft, April 4, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. (NASA)

As Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Jeremy Hansen approach the distance record, they will be sailing around the moon’s far side, witnessing it from roughly 4,000 miles (6,437km) above its darkened surface as it eclipses a basketball-sized Earth in the distant background.

The milestone is a climactic point in the nearly 10-day Artemis 2 mission, the first crewed test flight of Nasa’s Artemis programme.

The multibillion-dollar series of missions aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface by 2028, before China. They are to establish a long-term US presence there over the next decade, building a moon base that would serve as a proving ground for potential future missions to Mars.

A view of the moon taken from Artemis on day five of the mission, on April 6 2026. Picture: NASA/Handout via REUTERS (Nasa/Reuters)

Officially starting at 2.34pm ET (8.34pm SAST), the lunar flyby will plunge the crew into darkness and brief communications blackouts as the moon blocks them from Nasa’s Deep Space Network, a global array of massive radio communications antennas the agency has been using to talk to the crew.

The flyby will last about six hours, during which the astronauts will use professional cameras to take detailed photos through Orion’s window of the silhouetted moon, showing a rare and scientifically valuable vantage point of sunlight filtering around its edges in what will effectively be a lunar eclipse.

They will also have the chance to photograph a rare moment in which their home planet, dwarfed by their record-breaking distance in space, will rise from the lunar horizon as their capsule emerges from the other side, a celestial remix of a moonrise seen from Earth.

A team of dozens of lunar scientists positioned in the Science Evaluation Room at Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston will be taking notes as the astronauts, who studied an array of lunar phenomena as part of mission training, describe their view in real time.