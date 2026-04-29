Ex-FBI chief Comey released after court appearance on ‘Trump threat’

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Former FBI director James Comey appeared in federal court in Virginia, US, on Wednesday, a day after being indicted over a social media post that prosecutors allege threatened President Donald Trump.

Comey turned himself in on two charges, including threatening the life of the president and transmitting threats across state lines. The former FBI director did not speak during a brief court appearance. His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said he would argue that the case is a vindictive prosecution, meaning that it was brought to punish Comey for exercising his legal rights.

A US magistrate judge ordered Comey released and did not impose any special conditions. His next court appearance is expected in North Carolina, where a federal grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday. Members of Comey’s family entered the courthouse shortly before the proceeding began.

Comey has said he is innocent and will fight the accusations in court.

The indictment marks a renewed push by Trump’s justice department to target perceived political enemies of the president with criminal prosecution. Trump last year referred to Comey by name in a social media post calling for criminal charges against his adversaries.

The charges relate to a post Comey made on Instagram last May showing seashells arranged on a beach to form the numbers “86 47”.

The number “86” is a slang term originating in the restaurant industry that can mean to “get rid of” or throw someone out. Forty-seven is a possible reference to Trump as the 47th US president.

The indictment alleged that a reasonable recipient of the message would interpret it as a threat to Trump.

Comey deleted the post shortly after it was published, saying he viewed it as a political message and was not aware that the numbers were associated with violence.

Comey, a longtime Trump foe, has now faced two criminal cases from the justice department during Trump’s second administration. A previous case accusing him of lying to Congress was dismissed by a federal judge.

Trump has for years railed against Comey over his role overseeing an FBI investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s first presidential campaign and Russian officials in 2016.

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche has moved quickly to carry out Trump’s demands for criminal cases after his predecessor, Pam Bondi, was ousted in part for not moving fast enough on them.

Since Blanche took over the top post in April, the justice department has brought criminal charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, who released a report alleging misconduct in prior prosecutions of anti-abortion activists, and indicted a former National Institutes of Health official for allegedly concealing records related to Covid-19 pandemic research.

Reuters