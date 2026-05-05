Publishers sue Meta Platforms over alleged AI training copyright infringement

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The publishers allege that Meta Platforms has pirated millions of their works and used them without permission. Picture: UNSPLASH/STEVE JOHNSON

By Blake Brittain

Publishers Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette, Macmillan and McGraw Hill sued Meta Platforms in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the tech giant misused their books and journal articles to train its AI model, Llama.

The publishers, as well as author Scott Turow, alleged in the proposed class action complaint that Meta pirated millions of their works and used them without permission to train its large language models to respond to human prompts.

Spokespersons for Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the complaint on Tuesday.

“Meta’s mass-scale infringement isn’t public progress, and AI will never be properly realised if tech companies prioritise pirate sites over scholarship and imagination,” Maria Pallante, president of the Association of American Publishers, said in a statement.

Copyright owners

The publishers allege that Meta pirated works ranging from textbooks to scientific articles to novels, including The Fifth Season by NK Jemisin and The Wild Robot by Peter Brown for its AI training.

They asked the court for permission to represent a larger class of copyright owners and an unspecified amount of monetary damages. The lawsuit opens a new front in the ongoing copyright battle between creators and tech companies over AI training, in which dozens of authors, news outlets, visual artists and other plaintiffs have sued companies, including Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic for infringement.

All of the pending cases are likely to revolve around whether AI systems make fair use of copyrighted material by using it to create new, transformative content.

The first two judges to consider the matter issued diverging rulings last year.

Amazon- and Google-backed Anthropic was the first major AI company to settle one ​of the cases, agreeing last year to pay a group of authors $1.5bn to resolve a class-action lawsuit that could have cost the company billions more in damages for alleged piracy.

Reuters