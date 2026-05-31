Nato allies shrug off fresh US criticism over defence spending

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From right, Australian defence minister Richard Marles, British defence secretary John Healey and US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth walk together at the US embassy in Singapore, on May 30 2026. Picture:

By Gregor Stuart Hunter, Rae Wee and Jun Yuan Yong

Singapore — The US fired a fresh broadside at its Nato allies in Singapore over the weekend, but Western European officials insisted the grouping remains resilient.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth praised Asian partners for boosting defence spending and aligning closely with Washington as tensions with China mount.

“When our interests align, we act together with focused resolve,” he said. “When our interests diverge, we adjust pragmatically without the drama or the moralising. I think Western Europe might take note. Europe and Nato have some big decisions to make.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly accused European governments of underinvesting in their militaries and relying too heavily on US protection, while urging both European and Asian allies to boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP.

Washington announced plans in May to pull 5,000 troops out of Germany, and Trump has threatened to pull out of Nato.

Mature alliance

A senior Nato official sought to downplay the US troop withdrawal, saying it was already planned and that the alliance’s cohesion was unaffected.

“In a mature alliance, if one ally, which in this case is the principal stakeholder, needs to redirect some power somewhere else, he can do so, and the others must be able to step in,” said Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the Nato military committee.

Nils Hilmer, state secretary at Germany’s federal ministry of defence, said Berlin was accelerating military investment regardless of future US deployments.

“What we know for sure is that there’s going to be a shift in that field,” he said. “That’s why we are about to take the security into our own hands.”

European ministers also used the forum to reassure Asian partners that Nato remained credible beyond its immediate neighbourhood.

“Our credibility in Asia also depends on our robustness in Europe, defending Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression,” said French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin in a speech to delegates.

Allies reassured

Other European defence ministers argued that security theatres are increasingly intertwined.

“The European Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific theatres are becoming inseparable,” said Tore Sandvik, Norway’s minister of defence, noting that North Korean troops are fighting in Ukraine.

“The US will be occupied in more theatres,” he said.

But for all the criticism from the Pentagon, several US senators and members of the House of Representatives said they were seeking to reassure European and Asian allies that they had bipartisan support from Congress.

“I’ve heard the same anxiety from everyone, not just in the region,” said US senator Tammy Duckworth. “I’ve actually got Nato allies worried about America’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific.”

Still, scepticism among other delegates lingers over Europe’s pace of change in investing in their collective security.

“Europe has to learn how to become a player,” said Pavlo Klimkin, non-resident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and a former Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs.

“There is no way around it. But it could be extremely beneficial for their partnership with the US, because it would respect such European drive.”