Lindsey Graham, US Republican senator and Trump ally, dies at 71

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A picture taken on July 10 2026 shows US senator Lindsey Graham speaking to the media about Russia's war in Ukraine. Picture:

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who went from a vocal critic of Donald Trump to one of his most loyal allies after Trump became president, has died, his office announced on Sunday. He was 71.

The South Carolina legislator died after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office posted on X. US media said emergency personnel had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home in Washington on Saturday night.

The contest to succeed Graham will not affect the broader fight for Senate control in November between Republicans and Democrats, as South Carolina is a reliably Republican state.

However, his death robs Trump of a dependable Senate vote as the president seeks to push his agenda in the closely divided Senate. It also comes as another senior Republican in the upper chamber — Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — remains in hospital for undisclosed health problems.

Read: Trump extols America, rails at communism in US 250th celebration

Under South Carolina law the state’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, can immediately appoint a temporary replacement to fill Graham’s seat.

State Republicans must then also hold an expedited primary election to pick a nominee for the November 3 general election. That nominee does not have to be the same person McMaster picks as a temporary replacement.

Graham, a defense hawk, was a prominent supporter of Israel and Ukraine and an opponent of Iran.

Just back from a trip to Ukraine, he had been scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” interview programme on Sunday morning, the network said.

Shortly after his death was announced, Trump offered his condolences.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “deeply saddened”, calling Graham “a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”

Trump U-turn

During the 2016 campaign, in which Graham was among many Republicans who lost the presidential nomination to Trump, he posted on social media: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it.”

Graham told CNN in 2015 that Trump was “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” adding, “He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.”

Later, after becoming a loyal supporter and frequent golf partner, Graham still publicly disagreed with Trump’s decision upon returning to office last year to pardon about 1,500 of the president’s supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021, saying it could lead to more violence.

Staunch Ukraine advocate

On Friday, Graham met Zelensky in Kyiv, and Zelensky said the two discussed Ukraine’s air defense ​needs and a Russian sanctions bill.

Graham said China could ​play a decisive role in pressuring Russia towards peace talks, helping end its war in ‌Ukraine.

“The road to ending this ⁠war, the road to peace, passes through Beijing more than it does (through) Washington, Kyiv or Moscow,” Graham told ​reporters at Kyiv’s Mykhailivska Square. “China has ​an oversized influence. I’d like them to use their influence for the good of the world.”

“I don’t believe (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is there yet, but it wouldn’t take much to get him there.”

Zelensky noted that Graham had visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “We will always be especially grateful for the recognition of our people and words of admiration for the courage of Ukraine’s defenders.”

Graham recently served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and was a member of the Committee on Appropriations, the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

A former Air Force lawyer and member of the South Carolina Air National Guard, Graham was elected to the Senate in 2002. Before that, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1994.

He was not married and lived in Seneca, South Carolina.

Reuters