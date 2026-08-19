Trump postpones tariffs on Canadian imports after deal with Carney

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A drone photograph shows vehicles parked outside the GM Paint plant on the day US President Donald Trump paused new tariffs against Canada for three days, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, on August 19 2026. Picture:

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By Kanishka Singh, Promit Mukherjee and Maria Cheng

Washington/Ottawa — US President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday he was putting a three-day pause on new 50% tariffs set to go into effect on Canadian goods at midnight, saying the two countries had reached a deal.

An hour later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement that “substantial progress has been made, though there is important work still to be done”.

Trump said in his post on Truth Social that he paused the tariffs “based on the fact that Canada and the US, subject to the finalisation of documents, have a DEAL”.

Trump and Carney spoke on Tuesday afternoon, their second conversation this week, and their negotiators have been involved in weeks of intense, opaque talks.

“While we continue this work, Canada remains focused on building a stronger, more independent and more competitive economy at home,” Carney said in his statement.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer’s office said the deal will include “comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment”, and other provisions.

In a proclamation posted on the White House website, Trump said he had received Canada’s commitment to address US concerns related to duties on dairy products, alcoholic beverages and motor vehicles.

US officials provided no further details and the Canadian government did not confirm any contents of an agreement.

Existing US auto tariffs had been a sticking point, two industry sources familiar with the talks said earlier.

Trump delayed planned 50% tariffs on Canadian imports for three days, saying the two countries have reached a deal. Canada says progress has been made, but key issues remain unresolved https://t.co/VC1g48CRYM pic.twitter.com/MgyLneiICU — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2026

The new US tariffs would have covered about $20bn worth of imports and applied regardless of whether Canadian goods qualify for preferential treatment under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, which has shielded much of Canadian industry from earlier US tariffs.

Trump added in his social media post that the Keystone XL pipeline — project cancelled by former president Joe Biden in 2021 after years of indigenous and environmental opposition ― “may be awoken from the grave”, but did not provide details.

Trump has made tariffs a central pillar of his foreign and trade policies despite legal setbacks and criticism from some analysts.

Business closures

Trade experts and industry officials said earlier that the new tariffs could lead to job losses and business closures in vulnerable sectors in Canada, including lumber, wine and dairy. They also warned the dispute could complicate broader USMCA negotiations.

Canada’s minister responsible for US trade, Dominic LeBlanc, and chief trade negotiator Janice Charette have been in Washington since last week for talks.

On Monday, the Canadian officials met for nearly two hours with Greer and commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.

Greer has repeatedly cited Canada’s tariffs that followed initial US tariffs, the Canadian dairy supply management system and some provinces’ refusal to stock U.S. liquor, among other US grievances.

In a statement late on Tuesday, the Distilled Spirits Council of the US applauded Trump’s announcement and called for “a negotiated solution that gets American spirits back on retail shelves in all Canadian provinces and returns the spirits sector to a zero-for-zero tariff framework.”

The sides have also discussed cutting US section 232 tariffs on Canadian vehicles to 15% from 25%, with further reductions based on the amount of US content in each vehicle, the sources had said.

US-produced content

A major point of contention was how tariff deductions based on content should be calculated, with Washington demanding that only US-produced content be counted. Canada pushed for all North American content, including Canadian and Mexican parts, to be counted, sources had said earlier.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US commerce department released new rules for automakers exporting from Canada and Mexico to certify their present levels of US content for tariff deductions, reducing the complicated exercise to once per year from twice.

But the Federal Register notice said automakers must recertify vehicles’ American content by September 30 for them to claim deductions in the new annual cycle starting on December 1.

A Canadian government source said last week that all options remained on the table if the new tariffs take effect, including government support for affected domestic industries and a possible suspension of bilateral trade talks, but the source expressed hope that the US was keen to reach a deal.