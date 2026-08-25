Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ as trade war escalates

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US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” as a trade war between the US and Canada escalates.

“The US is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

One of the five Great Lakes of North America, Lake Ontario borders both the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York.

Asked about Trump’s comment, Canada’s minister responsible for US trade, Dominic LeBlanc, said that Canada would not respond to social media posts by the US administration.

“We’ve decided as a federal government months ago not to respond to sort of the daily social media posts of either the president or his cabinet secretaries,” LeBlanc said in an interview on CNBC.

Trump’s threat to rename Lake Ontario comes after he changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America last year.

Reuters