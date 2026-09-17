Judge blocks any changes to Kennedy Center without 30 days’ notice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Workers cover scaffolding with a tarpaulin after a judge ordered the removal of US President Donald Trump's name from the institution.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Kennedy Center to provide 30 days’ notice before making any major physical changes to the building, including demolishing it as President Donald Trump has threatened.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper said his ruling would “avoid any confusion on that score given more recent events”, including the sudden closure of the building to the public on Wednesday.

Matt Floca, the Kennedy Center’s executive director and chief operating officer, said he closed the iconic performing arts centre temporarily due to “acute risks to public safety resulting from continued structural deterioration” of the ageing building. The building will be closed for at least seven days to “assess existing safety risks in those portions of the main building exhibiting severe structural deterioration”, Floca said.

The temporary closure, which occurred without notice, is separate from a vote Tuesday by the Kennedy Center’s board to close the performing arts centre indefinitely for repairs, Floca and other officials said. The closure was based on an inspection of the roof terrace canopy and a partial ceiling collapse earlier this month, Floca said. The closure may be extended after evaluation next week, he added.

Trump, who was named the Kennedy Center’s chair last year by loyalists on the board, said on Wednesday that his efforts to restore the ageing building deserve recognition “because frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close. It’ll end up being ripped down. It’s in very, very bad shape, very dangerous shape.”

‘Unlawful closing’

The announcement of the closure came in response to a court case filed by a Democratic congresswoman who is a trustee and sought an emergency court hearing to prevent what she called the building’s “unlawful closing”.

Joyce Beatty, who is also an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center board, has led efforts to block Trump’s name from being added to the building. Beatty had a verbal confrontation with the president on Tuesday during a virtual board meeting.

Beatty’s lawyers said in a court filing on Thursday that the board members’ “rationale that they are only temporarily closing the Kennedy Center is a plain pretext to justify shutting down the Center permanently. The facts before the Court are deeply concerning.”

Cooper denied a request by Beatty’s legal team to hold a hearing to clarify the board’s actions and intent. But he agreed to their request “to make crystal clear” that his order prohibits demolition of the building without 30 days’ notice.

The Trump-aligned board voted to close the centre after Cooper blocked the institution from returning Trump’s name to the building.

Congress has allocated $257m to cover the repairs, but Trump said they only would happen if the board was permitted to move ahead with plans to add his name to the building.

‘Unchecked ego’

On Thursday, Barbra Streisand, a Kennedy Center honouree in 2008, questioned the closing of the centre for repairs and called the controversy surrounding its operation “galling and painful to witness”.

Of Trump’s attempts to add his name to the centre, she said: “You can easily imagine my indignation at seeing this revered institution become the subject of such a bitter struggle over one man’s name and unchecked ego.”

The Kennedy Center board voted in August to inscribe Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center’s facade so it would read “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump.” If the Trump Kennedy Center Fund reached $100m, another inscription would be added reading “Endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund.”

The plaza in front of the Kennedy Center would also have been renamed in Trump’s honour.

All of those proposals were shot down by Cooper, who ruled that nothing could happen “without Congress’s blessing”.

Cooper ruled in May that the Kennedy Center illegally added Trump’s name to the building, ordering it removed. The institution’s leaders complied in June but left a tarpaulin and scaffolding in place where Trump’s name was once displayed.

AP