Trump targets more news outlets, will ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House

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President Donald Trump during a dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 17 2026, in Washington. Picture: AP Photo

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was barring CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House due to what he called unfavourable coverage and “fake news”, and threatened that more such media bans could be coming — the latest salvo in the president’s increasingly aggressive response to media coverage he finds unfavourable.

Like many of Trump’s other confrontations with news organisations — some of which are playing out in the legal arena — this threat has potential First Amendment implications. There was no immediate indication, though, that he was following through.

Trump wrote on his social media site that effective immediately, “I am banning” CNN, MS NOW and Politico “from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Minutes later, speaking at an event in the oval office, Trump was asked to explain his statement.

“Because they’re fake news,” he said. “You get so tired of reading and seeing fake news. When you look at CNN, it’s just fake. That’s why their ratings are no good. When you look at MS NOW, it’s fake news.”

“And when you look at Politico ... the stories they wrote are fake. So there’s a lot of news and there may be others to join them, and maybe they can get better,” he said. ”But our country has to have honest news.”

He gave no further details on how the ban would be implemented. Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were still on the White House grounds by late Friday afternoon with no signs of being removed.

CNN denounced the move, saying it stands behind its White House team and their “fair and accurate reporting”.

“We have a right under the US Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government,” it said in a post on X. “Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally protected right.”

Politico said it would “continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them.” MS NOW did not immediately return an email asking about the ban.

The White House has confronted the media more in Trump’s second term

In his second term, Trump and his administration have upped the ante and punished certain media outlets, in the courtroom and through regulatory action. Trump has also lashed out at individual reporters in person or over social media, sometimes in strikingly personal terms.

The move follows the president’s decision last year to bar Associated Press reporters from the oval office, Air Force One and other events in retaliation for the news outlet’s decision not to follow his lead in changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, which lies partially in Mexican and other waters. The AP said it would note when appropriate that Trump had ordered it renamed the “Gulf of America”.

The AP filed suit, and the case is ongoing. Since returning to office, Trump has pursued other legal action against a variety of different outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the BBC. His administration is also involved in a long-simmering confrontation involving ABC over renewal of its broadcast licences.

Trump seeking to block White House access for CNN is especially notable, as it could upend the traditional five-network TV pool that travels with the president and tracks his every move — meant to provide independent coverage of his actions and interactions for the Americans who elected him and for the world. CNN was travelling with the vice president on Friday to Iowa.

The National Press Club was one of several groups immediately criticising Trump’s threatened action. “Banning news organisations from the White House based on the administration’s disapproval of their coverage is a clear attempt to control which voices are allowed to witness and report on the exercise of presidential power,” said the group’s president, Mark Schoeff.

In legal terms, that’s called “viewpoint discrimination” — the government singling out specific media outlets for the content of what they say or publish. That legal principle is at issue in many of the court cases around Trump’s treatment of the media.

“Someone needs to explain to President Trump how the First Amendment works,” said Tim Richardson, journalism and disinformation director at PEN America. “As we’ve seen time and time again, this administration’s hostility towards the press is never about the accuracy of news stories but about its inability to withstand scrutiny of its actions.”

And Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said it was “difficult to imagine a more blatant violation of the First Amendment than Trump banning news outlets from the people’s house for criticising the government”.

He added: “These outrageous attacks only demonstrate how scared he is of an informed public.”

Trump provided no details

In his social media announcement, Trump did not provide details on how the ban would be implemented.

It came moments before he spoke to reporters in the oval office as part of a health-care event. He later planned to take the press pool to his golf club in Virginia for a meeting and dinner sponsored by his Super PAC before spending the weekend at Camp David — one of the few places reporters don’t follow him.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

At the event, Trump doubled down on his opinions about various media outlets.

“The New York Times is so fake. Washington Post is disgusting,” he said.

Trump’s defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, applauded the decision in a post on X. “The Department of War fully supports President Trump’s decision to kick CNN, MS NOW and Politico to the curb so they can publish their Fake News from outside the White House,” Hegseth wrote.

In the 1977 case Sherrill vs Knight, a federal appeals court ruled that though the White House is not required to open its doors to the news media, once it establishes press facilities for credentialed journalists, it cannot deny access based on the content of a journalist’s coverage.

The court held that any denial must serve a compelling government interest and that the journalist must receive notice, the chance to respond and a final answer in writing.

AP