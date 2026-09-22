Middle East leaders head for UN General Assembly as regional wars escalate

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The UN General Assembly officially opened on September 8, with its high-level general debate starting on September 22 at UN's headquarters in New York. Picture:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a defiant note as he boarded a plane from Tehran to New York for the UN General Assembly, accusing the US of doing “everything they can to block every possible route in order to force our nation and our people to surrender, because they were unable to do that through military means”.

Pezeshkian added that Iran is wary of another round of talks, having twice been attacked by the US and Israel during active negotiations.

The Gulf Co-operation Council on Tuesday called for Iran and its allied groups to cease their attacks on Arab Gulf states and allow free transit through two crucial maritime checkpoints.

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, head of the body comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, said disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Bab al-Mandab has rattled oil markets and supply chains across the world, which has “triggered worldwide fallout”.

Iran has said it attacked US bases in the region as part of its response to the US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

AlBudaiwi made the comments in a meeting with Swiss officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump is expected to meet the Gulf Co-operation Council in New York later on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who launched the Iran war along with the US on February 28, is also heading to New York for a brief trip but is not expected to meet Trump.

Netanyahu will be in New York for less than 24 hours, during which time Trump is scheduled to be in Washington for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Netanyahu is seeking re-election at the end of October. In the past, he has boasted of his close ties with Trump, but that relationship appears to be deteriorating as the war drags on.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated calls in media interviews for the federal government to arrest Netanyahu while he is visiting New York. An arrest is unlikely since the US and Israel aren’t members of the International Criminal Court and Trump has placed sanctions on court staffers in a campaign to dismantle it.

A Houthi supporter's belt, in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 17 2026. Picture: (Khaled Abdullah)

Airstrikes in Yemen

In Yemen, the Houthi-run health ministry said at least seven people, including two children and a woman, were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday in the port city of Mokha, which the Iranian-backed Houthis captured earlier this month.

The strikes came hours after the internationally recognised government accused the Houthis of attacking a market in the province of Lahj, close to the epicentre of fighting on the western coast.

Fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces has reignited Yemen’s civil war and led to attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.

“Their reprehensible actions constitute a dangerous pattern of escalation that risks further exacerbating the conflict, undermining international trade and creating global economic instability,” the ministers said ahead of the UN meeting.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and US secretary of state Marco Rubio discussed Baghdad’s efforts to disarm the country’s network of militias on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Al-Zaidi’s office said Tuesday that he had “reiterated the government’s determination to fulfil its sovereign responsibilities and move forward with measures to ensure that all arms remain under state authority.”

The US state department said that Rubio and al-Zaidi had “agreed on the importance of Iraq dismantling terrorist militias, preventing attacks from Iraqi territory, and fully exercising its sovereignty.”

Al-Zaidi initially set September 30 as the deadline for non-state groups to disarm but has since pushed the deadline after some of the country’s most powerful Iran-backed militias announced they have no plans to give up their arms.

AP