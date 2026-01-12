Media tycoon’s health ‘will worsen every day he spends in prison’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, walks to a prison van to head to court, after being charged under the national security law, in Hong Kong, China December 12, 2020.

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret

The high court in Hong Kong heard on Monday the mitigation plea of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, the final step before ​sentencing in a landmark national security trial that has drawn international condemnation and could see Lai jailed for life.

Last month, 78-year-old Lai was found guilty of being the “mastermind” on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under a Chinese-imposed national security law and conspiracy to publish seditious material.

Lai has denied all charges.

The verdict was criticised by Britain, the EU, the US and ‍others. Hong Kong authorities say Lai received a fair ​trial and the national security law has restored stability to the city after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

A longstanding critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and founder of the now shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, Lai is the highest-profile figure to face prosecution under Hong Kong’s years-long crackdown after the 2019 protests.

Hearings such as Monday’s give defence lawyers the chance to seek a more ​lenient jail term than the 10 years to life imprisonment Lai could face for his role in the collusion convictions, set out by guidelines in the ‍security law.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, at court to face charges related to an illegal vigil assembly commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, China, on October 15 2020. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

Lai sat in the glass dock with eight trial defendants, including two key prosecution witnesses, Andy Li and Wayland Chan Tsz-wah, separated by around a dozen prison guards.

Lai did not submit a mitigation letter, his family told Reuters.

But ⁠his lawyer, Robert Pang, told the court his client suffers from hypertension, diabetes and cataracts, and solitary confinement for more than 1,800 days had imposed an “additional burden”.

“Every day he spends in prison will bring him that much closer to the end of his life,” said Pang, while adding such ailments are not life-threatening.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau cited a January ‌9 medical report that called Lai’s condition “stable”. He also ‌disputed a defence claim that Lai had lost 11kg in prison, with a loss of only 0.8kg recorded.

“After examination, no obvious abnormality was found,” Chau said, adding that Lai himself sought solitary confinement for his own protection.

The trial judges held that Lai used his influence and the Apple Daily tabloid to run a campaign to “seek the downfall of the CCP, even though the ultimate cost was the sacrifice of the interests of the people” of China and Hong Kong.

Priscilia Lam, a lawyer for prosecution witness Chan, asked for his sentence to be more than halved in return for giving key evidence against Lai and the rest. A lawyer for Li also sought a 50% cut.

Another defendant, Cheung Kim-hung, the former CEO of Lai’s once-listed company, Next Digital, ​sought a reduction for having shown remorse and deciding to become a prosecution witness, his lawyer ⁠said.

The hearing will resumes on Tuesday, with sentencing due later.

Nearly 100 people queued overnight outside the court ahead of the hearing, some lining up three days in advance, armed with bedding.

“Many people still support Mr Lai,” said Lee Ying-chi, who said she queued for several days. “We hope he can be immediately released. He hasn’t done anything wrong.”

In an interview this month, US President ‍Donald Trump said he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to ‍release Lai, whom he called a “positive activist”, but got no reply.

Five UN experts also called for Lai’s release ‍on humanitarian grounds, saying his conviction shows a “dramatic decline in fundamental freedoms and judicial independence”.