Abe’s assassin sentenced to life in prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe's killer Tetsuya Yamagami is escorted by a police officer at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan, in this July 10 2022 file photo.

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Fred Mery

Nara — The man who fatally shot former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, three-and-a-half years after the incident stunned the nation.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, was arrested on the spot in July 2022 after fatally firing at Abe with a homemade gun while he was delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier, was 67.

A guilty verdict was all but certain after Yamagami admitted court in October to killing Abe and attention had been on the severity of the sentence.

In handing down the sentence, judge Shinichi Tanaka called the shooting “despicable” and an “extremely grave incident that is unprecedented in post-war history”.

The defence argued for a lesser sentence of no more than 20 years, citing family issues linked to the Unification Church that motivated the shooting. Yamagami’s defence team said after the trial that they plan to consult with the defendant to decide whether to appeal to a higher court.

Although he was no longer Japan’s leader at the time, Abe remained a powerful and binding force within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). His absence has left a vacuum in the party, which has since seen two leadership races and, by extension, a revolving door of prime ministers.

Photos of late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in 2022, are placed on an alta during the one year commemoration ceremony of his assassination at Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, in this July 8 2023 file photo. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Abe himself served as prime minister for a total of 3,188 days over two separate terms, stepping down in September 2020 citing health reasons. His protege, Sanae Takaichi, now leads Japan and the LDP, but the party’s grip on power has considerably diminished.

Abe’s killing brought to light a deep link between his party and the Unification Church, an organisation many consider a cult. An in-party investigation found that more than a hundred legislators had dealings with the group, leading many voters to shun the LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the post-war period.

Media have quoted Yamagami as telling the court that he held a grudge against the Unification Church after his mother’s large donation to it caused financial hardship for their family. He took out his anger on Abe because the former prime minister had once sent a video message to an event held by a group affiliated with the church.

Founded in South Korea in 1954, the Unification Church is famous for its mass weddings and counts Japanese followers as a key source of income.

Views were mixed on the gravity of the sentence.

“Since he killed the longest-serving prime minister ... in the way he did, I think he should have gotten the death penalty,” YouTuber Katsunari Ota told Reuters, while Satoru Hojo, a monk, said a death penalty would have been “absolutely outrageous”. Both sat in the courtroom as spectators.