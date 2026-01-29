Indonesia races to prevent market downgrade amid $80bn sell-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man gestures in front of an electronic board displaying the stock market index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta last year. Picture: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Ankur Banerjee

Jakarta/Singapore — Indonesian authorities scrambled to halt a flight of capital from the stock market, announcing measures to counter the risk of a downgrade to frontier market from emerging market status that prompted a sell-off of more than 8% in just two days.

The rout, which wiped out about $80bn in overall market value, came after index provider MSCI flagged concerns about ownership and trading transparency in Indonesian stocks, the latest setback for a market that is struggling to maintain investor confidence.

MSCI said clients had flagged problems regarding market data that obscured what proportion of Indonesian companies’ shares could be freely traded and how the exchange categorised stock owners. The index provider said its clients pointed to opaque shareholding structures and co-ordinated trading behaviour by market investors undermined “proper price formation”.

For active fund managers and index trackers alike, MSCI’s decisions on which countries and companies to include or exclude can force automatic rebalancing of portfolios and billions of dollars of capital flows.

Goldman Sachs estimates that foreign investor outflows could reach $7.8bn if Indonesia is downgraded to a frontier market, a scenario the investment bank and some investors deem unlikely. Indonesia accounts for a weighting of about 1% in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Index reclassification consultations typically take months or years to be made effective, but foreign investors do not have much incentive to hang around when they know that a wave of money is due to roll in — or out.

That puts the ball back into the Indonesian government’s court. Indonesian financial authorities said on Thursday the government accepted the index compiler’s views as “good input”, and that they were awaiting a response to proposed measures.

Foreign capital has flowed out of Indonesia because of concerns about the economy’s widening the fiscal deficit under President Prabowo Subianto and the state’s increased involvement in financial markets.

The appointment of Prabowo’s nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, to the central bank this month, after last year’s abrupt sacking of respected finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has shaken confidence in the president’s fiscal stewardship and pushed the rupiah to record lows.

Limited rebound

Indonesian stocks staged a modest recovery late on Thursday after the country’s regulators unveiled several measures, including doubling the free-float requirement for listed firms to 15% in response to MSCI.

The benchmark Jakarta composite index pared losses to close just 1% lower after plunging as much as 8% on Thursday — which triggered a halt on trading — after Wednesday’s 7.4% tumble.

The rupiah was 0.27% softer at 16,745/$, just below last week’s record low of 16,985/$.

“The two-day sell-off looks less like a reaction to fundamentals and more like a repricing of market access risk,” said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PermataBank.

“In the near term the market is likely to remain headline-driven until there is tangible evidence of transparency improvements and a firmer policy mix that reassures investors on institutional strength and fiscal discipline.”

Mahendra Siregar, head of Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority, said communication with MSCI had been positive and it was awaiting a response to its proposed measures, which he hoped could be implemented soon with the issues resolved by March.

Policy clarity usually comes after volatility, not before it. The last two days of selling have been fairly indiscriminate and historically you don’t wait for everything to look perfect before stepping in. — Mohit Mirpuri, a portfolio manager at SGMC Capital in Singapore

“We will exclude investors in the corporate and other categories from the free float calculation and then publish shareholdings above and below 5% for each ownership category,” Mahendra said.

The measures appeared to ease some of the investor concerns, though sentiment is likely to remain fragile in the near term.

“This is an ongoing process, not a single announcement,” said Mohit Mirpuri, a portfolio manager at SGMC Capital in Singapore. “What investors needed to see was alignment and intent, and that was clearly delivered.”

“Policy clarity usually comes after volatility, not before it. The last two days of selling have been fairly indiscriminate and historically you don’t wait for everything to look perfect before stepping in.”

Investment banks Goldman Sachs and UBS lowered their recommendations for Indonesian stocks on Thursday, a day after MSCI warned about a possible downgrade.

Billions at stake

A downgrade by MSCI, one of the biggest providers of market indices that are tracked by billions of dollars in passive investments, would force tracking funds to sell. Active managers, whose performance is rated against the benchmarks, would also probably need to sell.

“The MSCI warning came at an inopportune time,” said Gary Tan, Singapore-based portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, pointing to a series of negative macroeconomic headlines and a weakening rupiah.

“This triggered a typical sell first, ask questions later response from passive and benchmark-driven investors, resulting in a sharp near-term correction,” Tan said.

Brokerage sources described MSCI’s warnings as a “slap in the face” for market authorities, adding that inflows of foreign capital would dry up if MSCI flagged Indonesia as “uninvestable” or non-transparent.

Goldman Sachs warned that outflows of as much as $7.8bn were possible in the event of an MSCI downgrade, though the strategists said that prospect was unlikely. UBS lowered its rating to neutral.

A downgrade to frontier market status, which analysts so far believe is unlikely, would bring Indonesia on par with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Overseas investors sold 13.96-trillion rupiah ($834m) worth of Indonesian shares in 2025, the worst year for outflows since 2020, with the selloff continuing in January, LSEG data shows.