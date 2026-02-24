Asia

Nippon Steel plans Japan’s biggest convertible bond offer yet

The company may increase the offering based on investor demand and market conditions

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Nippon Steel chair and CEO Eiji Hashimoto says the US government's golden share in US Steel won't hinder Nippon Steel's plans for the company. Picture: ISSEI KATO/Reuters
Nippon Steel chair and CEO Eiji Hashimoto. Picture: ISSEI KATO/Reuters

By Katya Golubkova

Japan’s Nippon Steel plans to raise ¥550bn via a convertible bond sale — the biggest in Japan’s corporate history — as the company seeks to refinance its $15bn takeover of US Steel, which closed in June, and to fund business expansion.

Nippon Steel said in regulatory documents on Tuesday the bond issue was planned in two equal tranches of ¥275bn, maturing in 2029 and 2031, respectively, and bearing stock acquisition rights and zero coupon.

It added that it may increase the bond offering based on investor demand and market conditions and as it looks to invest ¥6-trillion over the next five years, including $11bn in US Steel, to fund the business growth.

Reuters reported earlier this month on Nippon Steel’s plans for a convertible bond sale, citing sources, as the company seeks funding to replace a bridge loan it took out to buy US Steel.

“By choosing convertible bonds over an equity offering, the company aims to limit immediate shareholder dilution,” Jefferies analysts said in a note, describing the planned bond operation as the largest yet by any Japanese company.

“The funding plan marks a turning point that enables Nippon Steel to focus on overseas-led growth while balancing financial discipline,” they added. This month, Nippon Steel widened its net loss forecast for the financial year to end-March to ¥70bn due in part to a fire at a blast furnace and because of charges related to its acquisition of US Steel.

