China provides e-commerce guidelines after visit of EU legislators

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Packages with 'Made in China' signs at a warehouse in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, on March 16 2026. Picture:

By Liz Lee and Claire Fu

Beijing — China has issued guidance on Monday for its e-commerce sector that seeks to co-ordinate domestic development with international markets, a week after a delegation of European legislators visited to discuss related challenges and competition.

EU legislators had pressed China about a ‌surge of dangerous products that entered the bloc and limited access to the Chinese market in what was the first European parliamentary visit to the world’s second-largest economy in eight years.

Last month, the EU agreed ​to overhaul its customs system, including a crackdown on mainly Chinese e-commerce platforms that could face ​fines if they sold illegal or unsafe products in the bloc.

China’s new guidance for its sector, jointly issued by various ministries and regulators, called for striking a balance between promotion and regulation and efficiency and fairness while integrating the digital and real economies.

It also mentioned forming pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce activities that would be used for special initiatives, establishing rules and standards and expanding platforms into overseas markets.

Institutional settlement

“We will encourage e-commerce enterprises to establish direct procurement bases overseas, expand imports of high-quality and distinctive products and create an e-commerce ‘express lane’ for global goods to enter the Chinese market,” the statement said.

The policy move is a constructive step towards easing China–EU e-commerce problems, but it is unlikely to resolve the dispute outright, said Chen Bo of the National University of Singapore.

The senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute played down the chances of a full institutional settlement but said a stopgap deal that evolves into a broader agreement could still be achievable.

“[This policy] actually shows the Chinese commitment to promote its e-commerce in the world because the EU concern is quite representative. It is also the concerns from other leading or developed economies,” Chen said.

The guidance, which did not address China’s e-commerce trade with any specific region, was jointly released by the Chinese commerce ministry, the ministries of industry, agriculture and tourism and the cyberspace and market regulators.

China’s foreign ministry has said the EU delegation’s visit could improve the bloc’s understanding of China and support stable bilateral ties.

The visit signalled a cautious re-engagement after strains over trade imbalances, Beijing’s ties with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war and tensions surrounding rare-earth export controls.