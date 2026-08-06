Hiroshima marks 81st anniversary of the bomb as mayor deplores pursuit of nuclear weapons

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Visitors offer their respects at the cenotaph in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Thursday to mark the 81st anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city.

Tokyo — Hiroshima on Thursday marked the 81st anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the western Japanese city, with its mayor criticising major powers for waging wars and urging them to stop justifying the possession of nuclear weapons as a method of deterrence.

“Playing down the inhumanity of nuclear weapons and accepting the use of force to pursue one’s own prosperity risk cycles of violent retaliation that could ultimately result in another Hiroshima or Nagasaki,” mayor Kazumi Matsui said.

Too many political leaders still consider nuclear deterrence a realistic approach and legitimise violence, which “simply pushes a world without nuclear weapons further into the distance”, Matsui said at the ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. He also called on each citizen to learn lessons from the past and take action.

Peace bell

About 50,000 people, including representatives from about 120 countries and regions, including the US and Iran, were to attend the ceremony. A minute of silence was held while a peace bell rang out at 8.15am, the exact time when a US B-29 dropped the bomb on the city.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who attended the memorial for the first time as prime minister, said she will take “a realistic approach” towards achieving a world where nuclear weapons are never used, within the framework of the UN’s treaty to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

This year’s ceremony comes at a time of speculation that Takaichi’s hawkish government, which supports the idea of nuclear deterrence, may ease Japan’s postwar three non-nuclear principles when it compiles new security and defence documents later this year.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her speech during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the US atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, on August 6 2026. Picture: Kyodo News via AP (上所啓二)

Three principles

Takaichi has advocated a review of the principles for a possibility of dropping the third one: not permitting nuclear weapons to be brought into the country.

Takaichi said Japan has maintained its postwar three non-nuclear principles but fell short of expressing commitment to sticking with that policy.

Survivors have expressed frustration and concern over growing support for the possession of nuclear weapons for deterrence by the international community, including Japan.

Japan is under the protection of the US nuclear umbrella and has repeatedly sought Washington’s reassurance for its commitment and stronger protection. Because of that, Japan’s government has rejected the survivors’ request to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons or attend its meetings as observers.

The bombing of Hiroshima on August 6 1945, destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people. A second bomb dropped three days later on Nagasaki killed 70,000 people. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War 2 and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

The number of survivors has fallen to 91,105, about a quarter of the original number, with their average age exceeding 86. Survivors are concerned about fading memories, as the youngest of the survivors were too young to clearly recall the attack.

“The horror of nuclear weapons is just one lesson of Hiroshima. Another is the need to build a world in which the threat or use of these weapons becomes unthinkable,” UN secretary-general António Guterres said in a written statement.

“Hiroshima stands as an inspiring example of resilience, renewal and hope. Across generations, its people remind us that, even after the darkest moments, we can choose — and build — a different future,” he said, calling for “dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation and common security over narrow advantage”.