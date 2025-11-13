Germany strikes compromise on future of military service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Recruits take part in live-fire training during a media day at the Reconnaissance Battalion, as the German army showcases its new six-month basic training program designed to prepare soldiers for homeland defence and NATO operations, in Ahlen, Germany, November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Berlin — Germany’s coalition partners announced a compromise on Thursday over new rules on military service, a key element in a wider drive to rebuild the country’s shrunken armed forces.

The model agreed on by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats would see a hybrid system built around voluntary service with the option of a mandatory call-up if needed.

Like other European countries, Germany, which had an army of almost half a million during the Cold War, ran down its armed forces during the peacetime years of the 1990s.

“We will make voluntary service more attractive; we want to get as many young people excited about service for their country,” said Jens Spahn, the parliamentary leader of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union party.

“If in the end, voluntary service isn’t enough, there will have to be a mandatory element.”

The agreement came after weeks of wrangling over what form of military service would be best suited to building up troop numbers while maintaining broad popular support.

Scramble

In the face of perceived threats from Russia and heavy pressure from Germany’s traditional ally, the US, Merz has pledged to rebuild the Bundeswehr into Europe’s strongest conventional army.

It currently has around 182,000 uniformed troops and has set a goal of increasing the size of the force to 255,000-270,000 with another 200,000 reservists.

The war in Ukraine and a stark warning from the administration of US President Donald Trump that Europe must take responsibility for its own defence have set off a scramble to rebuild and re-equip armed forces after years of neglect.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius warned last year that Germany must be ready for war by 2029, and even before Merz’s government took office in May, parliament agreed to an unprecedented overhaul of rules to raise billions of euros for defence spending.

Under the new proposals, expected to come into law at the start of next year, a system of mandatory registration and medical screening will be introduced, while any compulsory call-up would be subject to a separate vote in Parliament.

All 18-year-olds will receive a questionnaire about their interest in serving. For men, answering the questionnaire will be mandatory. Recruits would receive monthly pay of €2,600.

Medical examinations will begin with those born in 2008 and expand gradually.

If the numbers volunteering for service are insufficient, parliament can vote for needs-based conscription, although the details of how this would function have not been agreed.

