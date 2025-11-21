Date-rape drugs are weapons, says Germany

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt speaks during presentation of the reports "Domestic Violence for 2024" and "Gender-specific crimes against women for 2024" in Berlin, Germany, November 21 2025. Picture:

Berlin — Germany plans to treat the use of date rape drugs as being like the use of a weapon in prosecutions, as part of broader measures to ensure justice for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, said interior minister Alexander Dobrindt on Friday.

“We classify date rape drugs, which are increasingly used as a widespread tool in crimes, as weapons. This creates the basis for significantly stricter prosecutions,” he said.

“We are committed to clear consequences and consistent enforcement: Women should feel safe and be able to move freely everywhere,” Dobrindt said at a media conference.

Nearly 54,000 women and girls were the victims of sexual offences in Germany in 2024 — an increase of 2.1% on the previous year — of which nearly 36% were victims of rape and sexual assault.

A parliamentary debate over a bill calling for a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence for the use of date rape drugs in sexual assaults was postponed last month.

Record high domestic violence

As part of that commitment to protect women, the German government has also increased its focus on domestic violence, which mostly affects women, said Dobrindt.

Police last year registered a record high of almost 266,000 domestic violence victims, a 3.8% increase on the previous year.

However, federal criminal police chief Holger Muench pointed out that there were a high number of unreported cases.

“We must work to ensure that more victims find the courage to report crimes in order to improve the protection and support for victims,” he said at the same media conference.

Although there is no uniform federal definition for femicide in Germany, nearly 1,200 women and girls were recorded as victims of homicide or attempted homicide in 2024, a slight decrease on the year.

The German government this week approved a draft law allowing the use of electronic ankle monitors to track perpetrators of domestic violence. Victims can also request a separate device to warn them when the perpetrator is nearby.

Dobrindt said the government had also secured funding for the national rollout of an app allowing domestic abuse victims to secretly document abuse incidents to be used later in court.

Reuters