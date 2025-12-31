FTSE 100 enoys its best year since 2009

The UK’s FTSE 100 index paused near record levels in the final stretch of 2025, wrapping up its strongest annual gain in 16 years in a shortened trading session on Wednesday.
The blue-chip gauge ended 0.2% lower after closing at a record level a day earlier. The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index dipped 0.4%.
Trading activity was muted with markets closing early ahead of the New Year holiday on January 1.
After years of underperformance, Britain’s blue-chip index outpaced major global markets in 2025, lifted by expectations of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, strength in financials and miners, and its appeal as a relatively cheap diversifier during bouts of global volatility.
The index rose more than 21% over the year — its strongest performance since 2009. By comparison, the pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 16.6% and the S&P 500 in the US climbed 17.2%.
Earlier in December, the BoE delivered the year’s fourth cut of 25 basis points in a narrow vote, while signalling the already gradual pace of easing may slow further.
The resources-heavy FTSE 100 drew support from miners Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Antofagasta, which advanced on surging gold, silver and copper prices.
In contrast, Bunzl and Diageo tumbled about 37% each, leaving the business supplies distributor and the world’s largest spirits maker among the index’s biggest laggards.
Record highs remained out of reach elsewhere. The midcap index gained 9% in 2025, but remains almost 8% below its 2021 peak, while the FTSE small cap rose about 10% — still 1.5% short of its 2021 high.
