French opposition parties seek to topple government over Mercosur

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French farmers display a banner as they attend a protest against the government's handling of the EU-Mercosur free trade deal in Paris, France, January 8 2026.

By Sybille de la Hamaide, Gabriel Stargardter and Charlotte Van Campenhout

Paris — France’s far-right and far-left opposition parties will launch no-confidence motions against France’s weak minority government in response to the likely approval on Friday of the EU’s Mercosur trade deal.

The far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party said it would file a no-confidence motion on Friday morning, while the far-right National Rally (RN) said it would also launch one against the European Commission chief in Brussels.

The no-confidence motions underline some of the domestic political blowback French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, faces over the trade deal as it battles to pass an already-late 2026 budget through a truculent parliament.

It seems unlikely the RN and LFI will muster enough votes in parliament to oust the government. Still, their threats underline the perilous political tightrope Macron’s administration continues to walk just over a year before the 2027 presidential election.

A French farmer of the Confederation Paysanne raises his fist as he drives his tractor slowly on the Paris ring road during the "Go Slow" protest. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Macron says France will vote against the accord. However, the treaty only requires qualified majority support among EU member states for the deal to be signed by the European Commission and the Mercosur bloc. The European Parliament would then need to ratify the accord.

In a post on X late on Thursday, RN party president Jordan Bardella said Macron’s pledge not to vote in favour of the deal was mere posturing amounting to “a betrayal of French farmers”.

In a separate X post, RN party chief Marine Le Pen called on Macron “to announce, if necessary, the suspension of France’s contribution to the European Union budget.”

Polish farmers protest against the Mercosur trade deal in the center of Warsaw, Poland, on January 9, 2026. (REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

LFI lower house chief Mathilde Panot said on X that France had been “humiliated” by Brussels and on the world stage.

“Lecornu and Macron must go,” she wrote.

Deal looks set to pass

EU nations are expected on Friday to approve the signing of the bloc’s largest free trade accord to date with South American group Mercosur.

Supporters, including Germany and Spain, argue it is a vital part of an EU push to unlock new markets to offset business lost from US tariffs and to reduce reliance on China.

Opponents led by France, the EU’s largest agricultural producer, say the agreement will jack up imports of cheap food products, undercutting domestic farmers.

French farmers staged a new protest on Friday against the deal. The Confederation Paysanne farmers’ lobby group had tractors driving slowly to block traffic on the main highway route around Paris on Friday, with one tractor carrying the slogan ‘Stop the EU-Mercosur Agreement!’